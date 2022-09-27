There’s something for people of all ages as one of the Valley’s scariest Halloween season events opens Friday as the Canfield Fairgrounds become the Canfield Scaregrounds. With attractions like the "Neon Nightmare", "Barn of Evil", and "Gore Reformatory", just to name a few, Nightmare at Canfield Scaregrounds is open 7:00 pm to midnight on Friday, September 30th, then every Friday & Saturday in October.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO