Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Dog warden tells county shelter is overrun
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For months, we’ve reported about how overrun local animal shelters have been with abandoned dogs and cats. Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry told Commissioners Thursday that the situation is the same nationwide and that neighboring counties have called to ask if there is available space to house their animals.
WFMJ.com
Senior expo event to take place at Metroplex Expo Center in Girard October 4
An expo event for senior citizens is scheduled to take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Metroplex Expo Center in Girard. The Boomers & Beyond Senior Expo will take place October 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will offer over 35 area businesses the opportunity to showcase seniors and their caregivers about their products and services.
WFMJ.com
'Nightmare at Canfield Scaregrounds' opens for another spooky season
There’s something for people of all ages as one of the Valley’s scariest Halloween season events opens Friday as the Canfield Fairgrounds become the Canfield Scaregrounds. With attractions like the "Neon Nightmare", "Barn of Evil", and "Gore Reformatory", just to name a few, Nightmare at Canfield Scaregrounds is open 7:00 pm to midnight on Friday, September 30th, then every Friday & Saturday in October.
WFMJ.com
High inflation impacting valley animal shelters
Some local animal shelters are having to turn away strays because they are running out of room. Because of high inflation, some pet owners find they can no longer afford to care for their pets. "Every square inch of our facility and multiple other shelters across the area are completely...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local bicycle safety track opens this week
It is the first of its kind in the region -- a bike and safety track.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County offering rabies vaccine for pets
A local veterinary clinic and health district are partnering up to reduce the risk of rabies throughout the Valley. The Columbiana County Health District and the Lisbon Veterinary Clinic are hosting a Reduce Rabies Prevention Clinic on October 8 from 1p.m. until 3p.m. at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.
WFMJ.com
Hospice aims to meet patients and families throughout the community
Sanctuary Hospice in Canfield celebrated a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon to commemorate an expansion on their services. Sanctuary Hospice takes Hospice referrals from the community, and will meet patients and families wherever they are at in the community to provide end of life care. Sanctuary Hospice aims to not only...
WYTV.com
Local humane society to make most of new space
MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – The Humane Society of Mercer County has new information on its new building. The shelter is also in the process of coming up with an innovative way to provide more space for dogs. The new building has two large rooms that are housing new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Farrell trucker sentenced for Youngstown interstate milk spill
A truck driver from Farrell was sentenced in Youngstown Municipal Court early Friday in reference to a citation filed by police after his tractor-trailer crashed, spilling milk all over Interstate 680. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle after the Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer he...
Teen found in Brookfield with car stolen from Youngstown
Brookfield police arrested a 17-year-old boy who they say was found with a car that had been stolen from Youngstown.
Man in Ohio eats pizza during arrest
A ruckus in the middle of the street in Hubbard ended in an arrest, ruined pizza and damaged cars.
WFMJ.com
Panera to donate portion of pink ribbon bagels proceeds to Mercy Health Foundation
Covelli Enterprises will be launching its annual pink ribbon bagel campaign on Saturday at seven participating Mahoning Valley locations in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the month of October, a portion of the proceeds from the pink ribbon bagel sales will go to the Mercy Health Foundation in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Sidewalk project provides safety for students and community
Vienna township leaders hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday in celebration of a newly completed sidewalk at Mathews High School on Warren Sharon road. The Trumbull County Engineer's office introduced the project in August, offering pedestrians safety while walking along the busy street. Phil Pegg, Vienna Township trustee, says...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Valley Coffee Trail sells out in under an hour
The Mahoning Valley Coffee Trail event sold out in 58 minutes Thursday morning, and raised nearly $10,000 for the shelter. The event is a six-weeklong event exploring coffee shops throughout the Mahoning Valley, and when the trail guides were made available Thursday morning, all 500 guides sold out in 58 minutes.
Canfield Fairgrounds hosting fish sale
Fish help sustain water quality, which in turn supports animal and plant life.
3 Warren businesses broken into, over $20K stolen
Mancan Staffing, Vapor Kings and Warren Nails on Elm Road NE, were broken into sometime after 1 a.m.
Those with ties to Valley talk about riding out Ian
As what's left of now Tropical Storm Ian crosses central Florida, those who survived Wednesday's landfall are taking stock of the damage.
WFMJ.com
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville
A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Avenue to turn into neighborhood wide Fall Festival
An annual Fall Festival is returning to the Mahoning Valley for its sixth year. The Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest is returning Saturday, October 1 from 11a.m. until 4p.m. and will run on Mahoning Avenue from Hampton Court to McKinley Avenue. The event is open to anyone, and will include crafts,...
Youngstown woman accused of burning husband with hot liquid
Shanice Blair was arraigned in Canfield Friday morning on several charges, including felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children.
Comments / 0