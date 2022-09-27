ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage, PA

WYTV.com

Dog warden tells county shelter is overrun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For months, we’ve reported about how overrun local animal shelters have been with abandoned dogs and cats. Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry told Commissioners Thursday that the situation is the same nationwide and that neighboring counties have called to ask if there is available space to house their animals.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Senior expo event to take place at Metroplex Expo Center in Girard October 4

An expo event for senior citizens is scheduled to take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Metroplex Expo Center in Girard. The Boomers & Beyond Senior Expo will take place October 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will offer over 35 area businesses the opportunity to showcase seniors and their caregivers about their products and services.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

'Nightmare at Canfield Scaregrounds' opens for another spooky season

There’s something for people of all ages as one of the Valley’s scariest Halloween season events opens Friday as the Canfield Fairgrounds become the Canfield Scaregrounds. With attractions like the "Neon Nightmare", "Barn of Evil", and "Gore Reformatory", just to name a few, Nightmare at Canfield Scaregrounds is open 7:00 pm to midnight on Friday, September 30th, then every Friday & Saturday in October.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

High inflation impacting valley animal shelters

Some local animal shelters are having to turn away strays because they are running out of room. Because of high inflation, some pet owners find they can no longer afford to care for their pets. "Every square inch of our facility and multiple other shelters across the area are completely...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana County offering rabies vaccine for pets

A local veterinary clinic and health district are partnering up to reduce the risk of rabies throughout the Valley. The Columbiana County Health District and the Lisbon Veterinary Clinic are hosting a Reduce Rabies Prevention Clinic on October 8 from 1p.m. until 3p.m. at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Hospice aims to meet patients and families throughout the community

Sanctuary Hospice in Canfield celebrated a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon to commemorate an expansion on their services. Sanctuary Hospice takes Hospice referrals from the community, and will meet patients and families wherever they are at in the community to provide end of life care. Sanctuary Hospice aims to not only...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Local humane society to make most of new space

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – The Humane Society of Mercer County has new information on its new building. The shelter is also in the process of coming up with an innovative way to provide more space for dogs. The new building has two large rooms that are housing new...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Farrell trucker sentenced for Youngstown interstate milk spill

A truck driver from Farrell was sentenced in Youngstown Municipal Court early Friday in reference to a citation filed by police after his tractor-trailer crashed, spilling milk all over Interstate 680. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle after the Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer he...
FARRELL, PA
WFMJ.com

Sidewalk project provides safety for students and community

Vienna township leaders hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday in celebration of a newly completed sidewalk at Mathews High School on Warren Sharon road. The Trumbull County Engineer's office introduced the project in August, offering pedestrians safety while walking along the busy street. Phil Pegg, Vienna Township trustee, says...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Valley Coffee Trail sells out in under an hour

The Mahoning Valley Coffee Trail event sold out in 58 minutes Thursday morning, and raised nearly $10,000 for the shelter. The event is a six-weeklong event exploring coffee shops throughout the Mahoning Valley, and when the trail guides were made available Thursday morning, all 500 guides sold out in 58 minutes.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville

A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
GREENVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Avenue to turn into neighborhood wide Fall Festival

An annual Fall Festival is returning to the Mahoning Valley for its sixth year. The Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest is returning Saturday, October 1 from 11a.m. until 4p.m. and will run on Mahoning Avenue from Hampton Court to McKinley Avenue. The event is open to anyone, and will include crafts,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

