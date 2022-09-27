Read full article on original website
Russia vetoes UN resolution on proclaimed annexations, China abstains
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution introduced by the United States and Albania condemning Moscow's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, with Russia's strategic partner China abstaining from the vote.
Russia Blows Up Gas Pipelines, Declaring an All-Out Energy War It May Already Have Lost
Russia's likely sabotage of natural gas pipelines spells an escalation of Putin's energy war—and increases chance of him losing it
S&P cuts UK rating outlook after government fiscal plan
LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the outlook for its AA credit rating for British sovereign debt to "negative" on Friday from "stable" in response to the prospect of higher borrowing after last week's government fiscal statement.
