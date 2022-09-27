ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P cuts UK rating outlook after government fiscal plan

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the outlook for its AA credit rating for British sovereign debt to "negative" on Friday from "stable" in response to the prospect of higher borrowing after last week's government fiscal statement.
