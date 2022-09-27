Read full article on original website
Garlic Festival October 1-2 in Saugerties
The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival will take place on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cantine Field in Saugerties, rain or shine. The brainchild of the late Pat Reppert of Shale Hill Farm and the biggest annual event of the Kiwanis Club of Saugerties, the Festival draws tens of thousands of alliophiles each year to Cantine Field. The event website at www.hvgf.org offers succinct, straightforward answers to any uncertainty about the festival.
Perrine’s Covered Bridge celebrates 200 years
The New York State Covered Bridge Society (NYSCBS) is hosting a meet-and-greet at Perrine’s Covered Bridge on the weekend of October 8 to 10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Society will have displays, handouts and trinkets for sale or giveaway. Perrine’s Covered Bridge was originally built in 1821 and was modified and subsequently restored a number of times, but is structurally the same as when built.
D&H Canal Historical Society will begin monthly talks in High Falls on October 14
The D&H Canal Historical Society will be inaugurating a series of presentations beginning on October 14 at its visitors’ center in High Falls. Entitled “Makers of History,” the series will feature talks by people working and living in our area whose work is of national and international importance. The society wants to play a role in showcasing leaders in many fields who are our neighbors.
Sarah Perrotta at SUNY New Paltz’s Studley Theatre October 14
Hudson Valley’s prog/pop chanteuse Sarah Perrotta and her band will be performing a special concert with a string quartet on Friday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Studley Theatre on the SUNY New Paltz campus. The string arrangements were scored by prominent Italian film composer Enzo DeRosa and were used for Perrotta’s latest album Blue to Gold, produced by world-renowned drummer Jerry Marotta (of Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates and Sarah McLachlan).
Saugerties town justice said she didn’t have the energy to correct inaccuracies
Saugerties town justice Claudia Andreassen has resigned as of September 30, halfway through her term, following a two-year investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. In her agreement, she stipulates that she will neither run for nor accept any judicial appointment. Specifically, the commission charged:. – Andreassen’s...
