The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival will take place on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cantine Field in Saugerties, rain or shine. The brainchild of the late Pat Reppert of Shale Hill Farm and the biggest annual event of the Kiwanis Club of Saugerties, the Festival draws tens of thousands of alliophiles each year to Cantine Field. The event website at www.hvgf.org offers succinct, straightforward answers to any uncertainty about the festival.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO