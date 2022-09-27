Read full article on original website
Related
Author To Discuss New Novel This Fall At Cayuga Community College
AUBURN, NY – A local award-winning author who specializes in historical fiction will discuss her latest novel twice this fall at Cayuga Community College. Sheila Myers, who previously completed a trilogy about the historic Durant family from upstate New York, will discuss her latest novel, “The Truth of Who You Are,” at both Cayuga campuses this semester.
SUNY Oswego Professor’s Projects Support Great Lakes Ecosystem
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem. A self-described fisheries geneticist –- a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species –- Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.
Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses
FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
FCSD BOE Discusses Report On High School Education, Exam Results
FULTON – During last night’s Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting, Tuesday, September 27, the board discussed an assessment report for secondary level education. Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner, joined by others who contributed to the report, including High School Principal Nate Murray and department chairs, gave...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Integrated Community Planning Recognized For 35 Years As Oswego County’s Premier Resource Agency For Child Care, Traffic Safety
OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., was recently recognized for its 35th anniversary as a non-profit agency in Oswego County. To commemorate the anniversary, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented a certificate of recognition to ICP’s Executive Director Brandy Koproski and Programs Coordinator Stephanie Burdick.
Kline Promoted at Christopher Community, Inc.
Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jordan Kline to the position of Director of Property Management. “We are very excited to announce Jordan’s promotion to Director of Property Management,” said Christopher Community, Inc., President & CEO Justin Rudgick. “We believe her vision and enthusiasm align greatly with the growth and new strategic direction at Christopher Community.”
A Night To Remember: Oswego Health Foundation To Host 3rd Annual Gala To Support Local Healthcare Initiatives
OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation announces its 3rd Annual Gala will be held Saturday, November 12 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center. Dr. Carlos Dator, Jr. and his wife, Rachael, will chair the event which is themed, “A Night to Remember” as Oswego Health looks to engage with the community and celebrate and recognize those who have supported the recent transformation of local healthcare.
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxhc.com
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
SUNY Oswego Meteorology Student Spends Summer Researching Climate
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego senior meteorology major and mathematics and astronomy minor Shaun Laurinaitis spent his summer taking advantage of SUNY Oswego’s extensive internship opportunities, including serving as a summer fellow for the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research (CIGLR) under mentor Jia Wang of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Youth Bureau Now Accepting Proposals For 2023 Funding
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau anticipates the availability of limited funding for youth development programs in 2023 and is welcoming applications to receive this support. Program proposals from community-based, not-for-profit organizations will be considered and funding will be awarded for one year, beginning January 1, 2023....
Oswego Common Council Passes Grant Application For Old City Hall Renovations
OSWEGO – Refurbishment of the Old City Hall Building in Oswego, otherwise known as the Market House 1836 Project, was under notable discussion during last night’s Common Council meeting Monday, September 26. Oswego City Historian, Vice President of the Oswego County Heritage Foundation and President of the Oswego...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘History On Tap’ Highlights Oswego Town Oct. 5
OSWEGO – The next ‘History on Tap’ program features Oswego Town Historian George R. DeMass who will speak on the “Twenty-nine Objects That Define the Town of Oswego, NY.”. The program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamers...
Constellation Joins State and Federal Officials to Celebrate Progress on Nation’s First Nuclear-Powered Clean Hydrogen Facility
OSWEGO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Leaders from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) joined Constellation leaders and employees at Nine Mile Point today to celebrate progress on the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility that will begin production by the end of the year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005222/en/ Constellation’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station will be home to the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility, which will begin production by the end of the year. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of New Breitbeck Park Playground
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Friday, September 23, the opening of a new $550,000 playground in Breitbeck Park. The new playground has been custom designed to include Central New York’s first wheelchair accessible merry-go-round and to reflect some of Oswego’s local landmarks with a nautical theme, while complimenting other recent projects and investments made by the city in the park such as the water splashpad playground, a mini-golf course, concession stand and installation of scenic overlooks and fire patio areas.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: September 26, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 496 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25) this past week, and three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego
OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
Beaucoup Blue Performing On The Main Stage At Oswego Music Hall October 1
OSWEGO — On October 1 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Beaucoup Blue (David & Adrian Mowry, father and son duo) to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Beaucoup Blue’s music is steeped in Americana; influenced by Blues, Folk, Soul, R&B, Jazz, Country...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0