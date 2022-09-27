OSWEGO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Leaders from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) joined Constellation leaders and employees at Nine Mile Point today to celebrate progress on the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility that will begin production by the end of the year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005222/en/ Constellation’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station will be home to the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility, which will begin production by the end of the year. (Photo: Business Wire)

