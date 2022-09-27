ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Author To Discuss New Novel This Fall At Cayuga Community College

AUBURN, NY – A local award-winning author who specializes in historical fiction will discuss her latest novel twice this fall at Cayuga Community College. Sheila Myers, who previously completed a trilogy about the historic Durant family from upstate New York, will discuss her latest novel, “The Truth of Who You Are,” at both Cayuga campuses this semester.
CAYUGA, NY
Oswego County Today

SUNY Oswego Professor’s Projects Support Great Lakes Ecosystem

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem. A self-described fisheries geneticist –- a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species –- Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses

FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
FULTON, NY
Education
Oswego County Today

Integrated Community Planning Recognized For 35 Years As Oswego County’s Premier Resource Agency For Child Care, Traffic Safety

OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., was recently recognized for its 35th anniversary as a non-profit agency in Oswego County. To commemorate the anniversary, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented a certificate of recognition to ICP’s Executive Director Brandy Koproski and Programs Coordinator Stephanie Burdick.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Kline Promoted at Christopher Community, Inc.

Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jordan Kline to the position of Director of Property Management. “We are very excited to announce Jordan’s promotion to Director of Property Management,” said Christopher Community, Inc., President & CEO Justin Rudgick. “We believe her vision and enthusiasm align greatly with the growth and new strategic direction at Christopher Community.”
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

A Night To Remember: Oswego Health Foundation To Host 3rd Annual Gala To Support Local Healthcare Initiatives

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation announces its 3rd Annual Gala will be held Saturday, November 12 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center. Dr. Carlos Dator, Jr. and his wife, Rachael, will chair the event which is themed, “A Night to Remember” as Oswego Health looks to engage with the community and celebrate and recognize those who have supported the recent transformation of local healthcare.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

SUNY Oswego Meteorology Student Spends Summer Researching Climate

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego senior meteorology major and mathematics and astronomy minor Shaun Laurinaitis spent his summer taking advantage of SUNY Oswego’s extensive internship opportunities, including serving as a summer fellow for the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research (CIGLR) under mentor Jia Wang of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Youth Bureau Now Accepting Proposals For 2023 Funding

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau anticipates the availability of limited funding for youth development programs in 2023 and is welcoming applications to receive this support. Program proposals from community-based, not-for-profit organizations will be considered and funding will be awarded for one year, beginning January 1, 2023....
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Constellation Joins State and Federal Officials to Celebrate Progress on Nation’s First Nuclear-Powered Clean Hydrogen Facility

OSWEGO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Leaders from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) joined Constellation leaders and employees at Nine Mile Point today to celebrate progress on the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility that will begin production by the end of the year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005222/en/ Constellation’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station will be home to the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility, which will begin production by the end of the year. (Photo: Business Wire)
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of New Breitbeck Park Playground

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Friday, September 23, the opening of a new $550,000 playground in Breitbeck Park. The new playground has been custom designed to include Central New York’s first wheelchair accessible merry-go-round and to reflect some of Oswego’s local landmarks with a nautical theme, while complimenting other recent projects and investments made by the city in the park such as the water splashpad playground, a mini-golf course, concession stand and installation of scenic overlooks and fire patio areas.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego

OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

