Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
More details released in southwestern Nebraska school bus crash
(Chase County, NE) -- More details are released in a school bus crash in southwest Nebraska that injured multiple children. The Chase County Sheriff's Office says just before 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received an emergency 911 call reporting a school bus rollover accident involving a semi-tractor trailer on state highway 15A and 736 road South West of Imperial near Champion, NE.
KETV.com
Multiple people injured in crash involving school bus, semi-truck in western Nebraska
CHAMPION, Neb. — Multiple people were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a school bus and a semitrailer in western Nebraska, according to law enforcement. Around 3:57 p.m., the Chase County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a school bus rollover crash that involved a semitrailer on state highway 15A and 736 Road, which is near Champion, Nebraska.
WOWT
1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in I-80 crash in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported Tuesday that a Wisconsin man was killed Monday afternoon and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, prompting the interstate to be closed for about an hour and a half. Anke Boudreau, 74, of...
Chase County school bus driver cited in crash that injured students
IMPERIAL, Neb.-The Chase County Schools bus driver involved in a crash earlier this week has been cited by law enforcement. The Chase County Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation into the Sept. 27 crash has been completed. Authorities said the crash happened when the driver of the bus, Keith Cranwell,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Family Gives Update into Two Kids Hospitalized in Nebraska Bus Accident
(Chase County, NE) -- Two of the kids involved in this week's school bus accident in southwestern Nebraska remain in critical condition at Children's Hospital in Denver. One girl's mother says her daughter has multiple skull and facial fractures and she's been dealing with cardiac arrhythmia along with several other injuries. The girl's cousin was also involved in the accident and remains in the ICU at Children's Hospital in Denver.
2 arrested after weekend pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas Counties
NORTH PLATTE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state. Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
News Channel Nebraska
Black Hills Energy donates $10,000 to Chappell
CHAPPELL, Neb. — The City of Chappell was able to purchase 14 picnic tables thanks to their local energy provider. Chappell Community Development Director Shaunna Mashek said she realized some of the wooden picnic tables were deteriorating. Mashek reached out through the Black Hills donation website to apply for a donation of new picnic tables.
Upcoming class to feature Ogallala’s historic homes
The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will offer an in-depth look at some of the oldest dwellings in the “Cowboy Capital of Nebraska.”. Local historian Tomas England will lead the class, “Ogallala’s Historic Homes,” from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the MPCC Ogallala Campus. He will...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0