Learn to curl at Wausau Curling Club

Wausau Pilot & Review

Would you like to curl this winter but don’t know how? The Wausau Curling Club has announced two weekend “Learn to Curl” sessions in October, as well as leagues for beginning curlers.

“Curling is an enjoyable sport,” said Wausau Curling Club president Kim Susens. “It’s a great winter activity that’s not weather dependent, since we’re curling in our state-of-the-art curling center.

“It’s a sport for all ages, and we all have a good time together”.

The Learn to Curl sessions will take place Saturday mornings, Oct 15 and 22, from 9 am to noon. All instruction and equipment are provided. Cost is $10 person. Families are welcome, and youngsters age 10-12 can learn for free.

Participants should wear rubber-soled gym-style shoes, loose fitting trousers and dress in layers. Temperature inside the curling area is around 40 degrees.

Pre-registration is required. Contact Lori Ziegel at 715-432-6289, or membership@wausaucurling.org. There are also links on the club website (www.wausaucurling.org) for Learn to Curl information or to sign up as a new member.

To help new curlers get started and learn more about curling strategy, the club is offering a beginners league on Wednesday nights at 7:30. There are also developmental leagues and a league for curlers with less than five years of experience.

League curling starts at the club on October 30 and runs through mid-March.

Wausau Curling Center is located at 1920 Curling Way on the city’s southeast side.