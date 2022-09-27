ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Learn to curl at Wausau Curling Club

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jl1bC_0iC8dMpR00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Would you like to curl this winter but don’t know how? The Wausau Curling Club has announced two weekend “Learn to Curl” sessions in October, as well as leagues for beginning curlers.

“Curling is an enjoyable sport,” said Wausau Curling Club president Kim Susens. “It’s a great winter activity that’s not weather dependent, since we’re curling in our state-of-the-art curling center.

“It’s a sport for all ages, and we all have a good time together”.

The Learn to Curl sessions will take place Saturday mornings, Oct 15 and 22, from 9 am to noon. All instruction and equipment are provided. Cost is $10 person. Families are welcome, and youngsters age 10-12 can learn for free.

Participants should wear rubber-soled gym-style shoes, loose fitting trousers and dress in layers. Temperature inside the curling area is around 40 degrees.

Pre-registration is required. Contact Lori Ziegel at 715-432-6289, or membership@wausaucurling.org. There are also links on the club website (www.wausaucurling.org) for Learn to Curl information or to sign up as a new member.

To help new curlers get started and learn more about curling strategy, the club is offering a beginners league on Wednesday nights at 7:30. There are also developmental leagues and a league for curlers with less than five years of experience.

League curling starts at the club on October 30 and runs through mid-March.

Wausau Curling Center is located at 1920 Curling Way on the city’s southeast side.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Goodbye Summer Martini

This week’s featured cocktail has a bittersweet name, but is delightfully refreshing. The Goodbye Summer Martini will ease the pain we in central Wisconsin feel as the warmth of the season fades away. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Miracle catch prevails angler duo to win annual Hodag Musky Challenge

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 41st annual Shoeder’s RV & Marine Hodag Musky Challenge came to an end on Sunday, with a award ceremony at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This challenge is a popular event in the Northwoods allowing anglers to go out and do what they love. Participants got to choose from eight different lakes around the area to compete to see who can catch the biggest musky. Nancy Sattler the organizer says the smiles on the anglers face is her favorite thing to see.
RHINELANDER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Winter, WI
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Students can earn a $500 scholarship during The Branch’s fall session

WAUSAU — Students from a variety of colleges and universities in central Wisconsin will participate in The Branch’s fall session which kicks off on Saturday, October 8 at Northcentral Technical College’s Wausau campus. The Branch is a workforce development initiative introduced by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Northcentral Technical College and Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. in 2016. The Branch teaches collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking as teams work on challenges sponsored by local businesses.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling#Art#Wausau Curling Club#Wausau Pilot Review#Learn#Wausau Curling Center
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest boys soccer dominates Merrill

MERRILL – Make it a baker’s dozen for the D.C. Everest boys soccer team. Seven different players scored for the Evergreens as they dominated Merrill for a 7-0 victory in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Tuesday at Merrill High School. The win is D.C. Everest’s 13th in a...
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau’s Grand Theater adopts new security screening system

Beginning October 3 with the sold-out Tom Segura show, The Grand Theater in Wausau is implementing a new security screening system that patrons will pass through upon entering, according to a news release issued Thursday. This updated policy and process will be familiar to anyone who has attended major sporting...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Mosaic and Wausau’s YWCA Unite Missions as One Organization

The Steering Committee of Mosaic and the Board of Directors of the YWCA Wausau announce and celebrate the joint decision to unite organizational missions, creating one non-profit: Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin. Together as one, Mosaic will have enhanced capacity to serve and impact the region’s communities and residents.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 28, 2022

Gerald “Jerry” A. Laffin, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022, under Aspirus Hospice Care at Pride TLC surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on August 11, 1932, to Norman and Adela (Trantow) Laffin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954 where he was honorably released from active duty. Jerry married the love of his life, Verdona (Tooty) Schulz on December 4, 1954. They enjoyed 67 years together raising their four children, Jacquelin (Jackie), Julie, Todd, and Lisa. Jerry worked for Mid-State Contracting as a Sheet Metal Worker for 39 years.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

Opportunity Development Centers, Inc. expands services to Merrill

A private nonprofit agency that offers a range of services to empower people with disabilities will expand its offerings in Merrill, according to a news release. Opportunity Development Centers, Inc., will begin providing Employment and Community/Day Services in the Merrill community as of Oct. 3. An informational meeting is scheduled...
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Events and offerings the Marathon County Public Library will have for kids, tweens and teens during the first half of October (Oct. 1-15).

October 1-31 Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Geometric Paper Sculptures (All Locations) From Oct. 1-31, the Marathon County Public Library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making geometric, 3D paper sculptures! Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Thomas Gibson installed as UW-Stevens Point chancellor

Thomas Gibson, Ed.D., was officially installed as the 15th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Friday before more than 300 Wisconsin education, business and community leaders, faculty, staff and students. Gibson became chancellor in January 2021. This formal inauguration, filled with academic tradition, was postponed until now because of...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau downtown development moves forward

A multi-million dollar downtown development project was given the green light by Wausau City Council members Tuesday after a marathon meeting that drew largely positive commentary from the public. The Foundry on 3rd will cost an estimated $44 to $48 million to build and relies on $10.8 million in public...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Local Business Opens Storage Units in Former Figi’s Building

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Weiler family has opened new storage units in the former Figi’s building on South Central Avenue (across from Hotel Marshfield). “The units are heated and great for campers, boats, cars, and more,” said Wayne Weiler, owner. “We know there is a demand for this type of storage locally, so we’ve been renovating this space to make it available for that purpose.”
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

50-50 Factory Outlet to close all stores including Wausau-area location

The 50-50 Factory Outlet chain will shut down all Wisconsin stores soon including the Schofield location, according to company officials. Stores in Eau Claire, Janesville and Fond du Lac will also shutter. 50-50 sells party supplies such as balloons, decorations, toys and novelties, and other related items and has been in business in the area for more than 30 years.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy