ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

Related
nbc15.com

Columbus City Council votes to dissolve municipal court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court following a vote Thursday night. Now, the court will be around for a matter of months before tickets and citations will be handled through another court system. It was a unanimous decision from the city council...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

New program eases access to social services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen social service groups across Franklin County are combining their resources toward a new online initiative called Community Information Exchange. The program is led by the Rise Together Innovation Center and Smart Columbus to provide people living in poverty with access to several of these non-profit organizations all at once. “It […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Andrew Ginther
sciotopost.com

Leasure Arrested for Drugs Again in Pickaway County

Circleville – Circleville Police arrested a woman tonight who has had several run-ins with police recently. In June Circleville Police department performed a search warrant on room 312 in the Rodeway inn located at 23897 US-23 in Circleville. The search was performed according to the police due to several overdoses in the city over the last 24 hours including a 16-year-old boy, investigation led them to this hotel room.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police officers dragged by suspect in car

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a car […]
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

14 arrested, 3 guns seized in Whitehall police operation targeting violent crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police targeted violent crimes in the community through a crime blitz on Thursday with a focus on getting guns off the streets. Sgt. Jonathan Earl told 10TV that during the blitz, officers made 14 arrests with several felony arrests of having weapons under disability, felony parole violation for burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
WHITEHALL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Board Chair
NBC4 Columbus

Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
Jezebel

At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio

Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Somali American candidates hope to make history in November election

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Somali community in Columbus has nearly 60,000 residents, the second largest in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Somali-born candidates Ismail Mohamed, who is running for Ohio House District 3 this November, and Munira Abdullahi, who is running for Ohio House District 9, could make history. If they are successful this November, they would be the first Somali Americans to serve in the Ohio legislature.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DoorDash, Biden focusing efforts to fight hunger in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Taking action against hunger was the mission of the Biden administration’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. More than 50 years ago, the goal of addressing hunger was addressed at a summit hosted by the Nixon administration, which led to Americans gaining food stamps and WIC. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 5 shot at northeast Columbus gentlemen's club

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot and three others were grazed by bullets in a shooting at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club early Wednesday morning, police told 10TV. It happened in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court, around 2:40 a.m. The...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy