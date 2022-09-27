Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Columbus City Council votes to dissolve municipal court
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court following a vote Thursday night. Now, the court will be around for a matter of months before tickets and citations will be handled through another court system. It was a unanimous decision from the city council...
City attorney holds Eastland Mall owners in contempt, citing property violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The owners of Eastland Mall are being held in contempt after Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein says they failed to make the required improvements to keep the property in compliance. According to Klein’s office, the owners of Eastland Mall Holdings LLC failed to comply with provisions...
cwcolumbus.com
Jewish hotel clerk files state complaint after she was fired from Hilliard area business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A hotel desk clerk said her faith means everything to her. Rashieda Angus is speaking out after she said she was fired for wearing Jewish head coverings and asking to be off for Jewish holidays and Saturday Sabbath. Angus said she made her Jewish faith...
cwcolumbus.com
Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
ccsoh.us
History Made (Again): Marion-Franklin Graduate Sworn in as City of Columbus Firefighter
September 29, 2022 -- As the commencement ceremony begins for the 114th Columbus Division of Fire (CDF) recruitment class, fire cadets enter the Maurice Gates Memorial Gymnasium in perfect formation. Cadet Aaliyah Reed stands at attention, awaiting the next directive. Upon command, Reed proudly raises her right hand, preparing to...
New program eases access to social services
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen social service groups across Franklin County are combining their resources toward a new online initiative called Community Information Exchange. The program is led by the Rise Together Innovation Center and Smart Columbus to provide people living in poverty with access to several of these non-profit organizations all at once. “It […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
New Franklin County jail expected to house inmates starting in December
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The new $360 million Franklin County jail in west Columbus is considered state of the art in the world of corrections, but it will likely not house any inmates until December. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are partly...
Ex-PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo scores legal win as appeals court overturns order to seize $8 million in assets
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A state appeals court panel Tuesday overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets from Sam Randazzo, handing a legal win to the former chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Randazzo, whom...
sciotopost.com
Leasure Arrested for Drugs Again in Pickaway County
Circleville – Circleville Police arrested a woman tonight who has had several run-ins with police recently. In June Circleville Police department performed a search warrant on room 312 in the Rodeway inn located at 23897 US-23 in Circleville. The search was performed according to the police due to several overdoses in the city over the last 24 hours including a 16-year-old boy, investigation led them to this hotel room.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
City attorney to seek contempt against bar, property owner following deadly weekend shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office says it will ask a judge to hold a bar and property owner in contempt following a weekend shooting the killed a 30-year-old woman. The shooting, which happened early Sunday morning at the Queen of Hearts Pub off East...
Police officers dragged by suspect in car
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a car […]
14 arrested, 3 guns seized in Whitehall police operation targeting violent crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police targeted violent crimes in the community through a crime blitz on Thursday with a focus on getting guns off the streets. Sgt. Jonathan Earl told 10TV that during the blitz, officers made 14 arrests with several felony arrests of having weapons under disability, felony parole violation for burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
Westerville man pleads guilty to laundering $4 million earned from romance scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville man admitted Thursday to laundering more than $4 million in profits he gained by deceiving those looking for love. Edward Amankwah, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder nearly $4.3 million that he stole through a series of online romance scams across the U.S., according to a news release […]
Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
Community concerned after shooting injures 5 at Columbus gentlemen's club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for the gunmen who injured five people in a shooting at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club early Wednesday morning. Two people were shot and three others were grazed by bullets. DaeShawn Simington said it's hard to describe the feeling you get when you...
Jezebel
At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio
Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
spectrumnews1.com
Somali American candidates hope to make history in November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Somali community in Columbus has nearly 60,000 residents, the second largest in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Somali-born candidates Ismail Mohamed, who is running for Ohio House District 3 this November, and Munira Abdullahi, who is running for Ohio House District 9, could make history. If they are successful this November, they would be the first Somali Americans to serve in the Ohio legislature.
DoorDash, Biden focusing efforts to fight hunger in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Taking action against hunger was the mission of the Biden administration’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. More than 50 years ago, the goal of addressing hunger was addressed at a summit hosted by the Nixon administration, which led to Americans gaining food stamps and WIC. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden […]
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
Police: 5 shot at northeast Columbus gentlemen's club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot and three others were grazed by bullets in a shooting at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club early Wednesday morning, police told 10TV. It happened in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court, around 2:40 a.m. The...
