ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Your Words: Access to clean drinking water shouldn’t be controversial

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVpQh_0iC8dAEj00

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Ensuring access to clean drinking water shouldn’t be a point of contention. Water is essential to life, and there should be bipartisan consensus that we must protect this vital resource.

Yet, in the Northwoods, our water and our environment have been repeatedly sabotaged by our representative – first when he was in the State Legislature, and again once he joined Congress. Toxic Tom Tiffany has been a disaster for Wisconsin’s environment for over a decade, siding with mining and chemical companies over the health and well-being of his own district.

It’s well-known that sulfide mines pollute. There has never been one that doesn’t. Sulfide mines produce sulphuric acid when sulfide ores that contain metals like gold and copper are extracted and react when they hit air and water. A previous law in Wisconsin banned mining because of its disastrous effects on our ecosystems and health.

Tom Tiffany never seemed to care about that – he sought only to protect his own self-interests. In 2013, after receiving significant donations from mining companies, Tiffany sponsored legislation to expand iron ore mining northern Wisconsin and later lobbied to lift the state’s mining moratorium in 2017, despite the harmful effects runoff from mines could have on our communities. Yes, you and I the taxpayer will be stuck paying for it.

Tiffany hasn’t changed his ways in Congress, having voted against almost every single bill that would take action to combat the climate crisis, protect our drinking water, and invest in clean energy to ensure a healthier future for our country.

Wausau and the Northwoods have enough issues with clean drinking water without having to worry about toxic sulfide runoff from Tiffany’s mines. Tom Tiffany has not protected our health and well-being. Instead, Tiffany has sided with special interests that help write laws that show they don’t care about the ecological damage they cause. Please join me in voting Toxic Tom out of office on November 8. Vote for Richard Ausman for the 7th Congressional District.

Nancy Stencil, Wausau

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Your Words: This is the real election fraud

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Moving Wausau forward requires following the will of the people

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Mosaic and Wausau’s YWCA Unite Missions as One Organization

The Steering Committee of Mosaic and the Board of Directors of the YWCA Wausau announce and celebrate the joint decision to unite organizational missions, creating one non-profit: Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin. Together as one, Mosaic will have enhanced capacity to serve and impact the region’s communities and residents.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Tiffany
WausauPilot

Your Words: Candidates should rise above attack ads, smear campaigns

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Local residents have trouble with the VA

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Last month, retired veteran Leo Berna broke his arm and had to seek immediate medical attention. But he and his wife Heidemarie Berna had to jump through some hoops in order to get him the care that he needed. Disclaimer: We reached out to the VA Clinic...
RHINELANDER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 28, 2022

Gerald “Jerry” A. Laffin, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022, under Aspirus Hospice Care at Pride TLC surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on August 11, 1932, to Norman and Adela (Trantow) Laffin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954 where he was honorably released from active duty. Jerry married the love of his life, Verdona (Tooty) Schulz on December 4, 1954. They enjoyed 67 years together raising their four children, Jacquelin (Jackie), Julie, Todd, and Lisa. Jerry worked for Mid-State Contracting as a Sheet Metal Worker for 39 years.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Mining Companies#Green Energy#Copper Mining#Foodsafety#General Health#Wausau Pilot Review#N Third St#The State Legislature
WausauPilot

Wausau School District annual meeting approves tax levies, will hire security firm

The Wausau School District on Monday passed eight resolutions, including tax levies for various funds, for the 2022-23 school fiscal year. Meanwhile, the Wausau School Board’s Education and Operations Committee, that preceded the annual meeting of the district, approved hiring a security firm “to conduct a comprehensive school safety and security assessment during the 2022-2023 school year.”
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Students can earn a $500 scholarship during The Branch’s fall session

WAUSAU — Students from a variety of colleges and universities in central Wisconsin will participate in The Branch’s fall session which kicks off on Saturday, October 8 at Northcentral Technical College’s Wausau campus. The Branch is a workforce development initiative introduced by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Northcentral Technical College and Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. in 2016. The Branch teaches collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking as teams work on challenges sponsored by local businesses.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
WausauPilot

Opportunity Development Centers, Inc. expands services to Merrill

A private nonprofit agency that offers a range of services to empower people with disabilities will expand its offerings in Merrill, according to a news release. Opportunity Development Centers, Inc., will begin providing Employment and Community/Day Services in the Merrill community as of Oct. 3. An informational meeting is scheduled...
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts

WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy