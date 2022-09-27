Read full article on original website
Pets Of The Week: Shirley & Squiggy
OSWEGO – Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.
localsyr.com
MacKenzie-Childs to host first artisan craft festival
(WSYR-TV) — Mac-Kenzie Childs is one of the top attractions in the Finger Lakes region. This weekend, they’re giving folks another reason to visit their campus in Aurora. Carol Ryerson is the director of customer experience at MacKenzie-Childs. Lacey Race is the art director for MacKenzie-Childs and the designer at Red Headed Stepchild Paper Company.
Fulton’s Granby Elementary Hosts Fun-Filled Open House
FULTON – Granby Elementary added a unique twist of fun family activities to this year’s fall open house. On Tuesday, September 27, the school opened its doors to hundreds of students and families. While visitors were welcomed by traditional open house activities like tours of the building and conversations with educators and administrators, new surprises added an almost carnival-like atmosphere.
wxhc.com
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
informnny.com
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
Motorcyclists Ride To Raise Funds In Memory Of Michael Geer
RICHLAND, NY – Motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at the Richland Hotel in Richland, New York, on Sunday, September 25, to remember fellow rider Michael Geer and to raise funds for several charities dedicated to his memory. Rainy weather did not deter the hardy group of riders, who set out under...
Utica Zoo Temporarily Closes Their Doors To The Public; But Why?
The Utica Zoo has closed their doors to the public for the past few days. They made an announcement on Sunday they'd be closing the doors for two days, but now they have extended it until Tuesday. But the question is why. Officials at the zoo say they are working...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego
OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
Integrated Community Planning Recognized For 35 Years As Oswego County’s Premier Resource Agency For Child Care, Traffic Safety
OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., was recently recognized for its 35th anniversary as a non-profit agency in Oswego County. To commemorate the anniversary, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented a certificate of recognition to ICP’s Executive Director Brandy Koproski and Programs Coordinator Stephanie Burdick.
Broadway Star, SUNY Oswego Alumnus Tamar Greene To Perform Oct. 17
OSWEGO – Tamar Greene, a 2009 SUNY Oswego alumnus who appears on Broadway as George Washington in the mega-hit musical “Hamilton,” will return for a concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre. Part of the college’s Artswego Performing Arts Series,...
Heartbroken Son Looking for Late Mother’s Item Sold At Estate Sale By Mistake
A heartbroken son is searching for his late mother's special planter that mistakenly got sold at an estate sale. Can you help bring it back home where it belongs?. An estate sale was recently held at Mark Anken's parent's house on Turin Road in Rome New York. A planter with special meaning was inadvertently sold and Mark is hoping to get it back.
Oswego County Fair Hosts Rescheduled Truck Pull Event Sept. 30
SANDY CREEK – The Oswego County Fair Board welcomes visitors to the annual Oswego County Truck Pulls! The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds at 291 Friday, Sept. 30. The annual truck pull event is normally scheduled during the Oswego County Fair in...
Author To Discuss New Novel This Fall At Cayuga Community College
AUBURN, NY – A local award-winning author who specializes in historical fiction will discuss her latest novel twice this fall at Cayuga Community College. Sheila Myers, who previously completed a trilogy about the historic Durant family from upstate New York, will discuss her latest novel, “The Truth of Who You Are,” at both Cayuga campuses this semester.
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
Friends of History In Fulton To Host Book Presentation, Chicken BBQ
FULTON – The Fulton Public Library Memoir Committee is hosting a book release presentation called “Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches.” at the Friends of History annual meeting. Fulton Public Library Memoir Committee Director Caroline Chatterton and Committee member Jim Farfaglia will be on hand to...
SUNY Oswego Professor’s Projects Support Great Lakes Ecosystem
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem. A self-described fisheries geneticist –- a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species –- Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.
Annual Hospice Memorial Service Returns In-Person Oct 23
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice and Friends of Oswego County Hospice are working together to bring back their in-person memorial service for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The service begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Elim Grace Church, 340 W. First St., Oswego.
Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show
A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
Wanda J. Price
BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Wanda J. Price, age 68 of Baldwinsville, New York, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 26, 2022, at home. She was predeceased by her mother, Beverly Price; brother, Russell Price, Sr.; and nephew, Russell Price, Jr. Wanda is survived by her...
Cicero native describes ghostly island as he evacuates Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Cicero native Chris Altier finished hunkering down his Treasure Island home Wednesday morning before joining his family in Spring Hill, Florida to wait out Hurricane Ian. “I left about 5:30 this morning, I’ll say it was a little surreal, it was very, very quiet.” Chris Altier, Cicero native evacuating Hurricane Ian The […]
