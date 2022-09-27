ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

Pets Of The Week: Shirley & Squiggy

OSWEGO – Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

MacKenzie-Childs to host first artisan craft festival

(WSYR-TV) — Mac-Kenzie Childs is one of the top attractions in the Finger Lakes region. This weekend, they’re giving folks another reason to visit their campus in Aurora. Carol Ryerson is the director of customer experience at MacKenzie-Childs. Lacey Race is the art director for MacKenzie-Childs and the designer at Red Headed Stepchild Paper Company.
AURORA, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton’s Granby Elementary Hosts Fun-Filled Open House

FULTON – Granby Elementary added a unique twist of fun family activities to this year’s fall open house. On Tuesday, September 27, the school opened its doors to hundreds of students and families. While visitors were welcomed by traditional open house activities like tours of the building and conversations with educators and administrators, new surprises added an almost carnival-like atmosphere.
FULTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego County, NY
Society
County
Oswego County, NY
informnny.com

North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego

OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Auction#Mystic#Lake Ontario#Charity
Oswego County Today

Integrated Community Planning Recognized For 35 Years As Oswego County’s Premier Resource Agency For Child Care, Traffic Safety

OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., was recently recognized for its 35th anniversary as a non-profit agency in Oswego County. To commemorate the anniversary, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented a certificate of recognition to ICP’s Executive Director Brandy Koproski and Programs Coordinator Stephanie Burdick.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Charities
Oswego County Today

Author To Discuss New Novel This Fall At Cayuga Community College

AUBURN, NY – A local award-winning author who specializes in historical fiction will discuss her latest novel twice this fall at Cayuga Community College. Sheila Myers, who previously completed a trilogy about the historic Durant family from upstate New York, will discuss her latest novel, “The Truth of Who You Are,” at both Cayuga campuses this semester.
CAYUGA, NY
Syracuse.com

A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

SUNY Oswego Professor’s Projects Support Great Lakes Ecosystem

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem. A self-described fisheries geneticist –- a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species –- Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show

A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
ROME, NY
Oswego County Today

Wanda J. Price

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Wanda J. Price, age 68 of Baldwinsville, New York, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 26, 2022, at home. She was predeceased by her mother, Beverly Price; brother, Russell Price, Sr.; and nephew, Russell Price, Jr. Wanda is survived by her...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy