Rachelle Tew, 53, daughter of Wendell and Marjean Tew, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Teton Acute Care Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Leslie Ward Building. A viewing will be held Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Anderson Family Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Lost River Cemetery.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO