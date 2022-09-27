Read full article on original website
ISU receives grant to provide Telehealth services to rural Idaho students
POCATELLO — The College of Arts and Letters was recently awarded a $30,000 grant to help support the INCLUDE II program. In 2020, the College of Arts and Letters received a Distance Learning grant, INCLUDE I, with which it built partnerships with twenty-nine rural high schools, and established a distance learning network.
Applications being accepted for Citizens Law Academy
IDAHO FALLS — The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar is pleased to announce and open the application process to accept students for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The CLA is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by...
New Portneuf Medical Plaza opens for primary care and WorkMed
POCATELLO — The new Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate accepted its first patients Tuesday and is now open. The facility, located on Siphon Road near the intersection of Northgate Parkway and Olympus Drive, currently provides primary care and occupational medicine, according to a news release. “We are very excited...
D91 invites community to upcoming open houses to learn about $250M bond proposal
IDAHO FALLS — A local school district is inviting the community to ask questions and learn more about an upcoming $250 million bond proposal that will be on the November ballot. According to a news release, the proposed bond for Idaho Falls School District 91 would help pay for...
Museum of Idaho announces ‘Toytopia’ exhibit
The Museum of Idaho is gearing up to open its' new 'Toytopia' exhibit this week. The post Museum of Idaho announces ‘Toytopia’ exhibit appeared first on Local News 8.
Firefighter dads make a special visit to their kids’ school
POCATELLO – At her kindergarten graduation last year, Lucy O’Donnell held up her hands in the air, vexed. Since her dad is a firefighter, of course, he’d be bringing it with him, she thought. But her dad, Brian O’Donnell was stuck at work and had no idea...
GALLERY: Idaho Falls Fire Department holds community block party
IDAHO FALLS — Hundreds showed up for the Idaho Falls Fire Department block party held at Station #1 in downtown Idaho Falls Thursday night. Free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks were provided by the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls and firefighters educated kids on how to put out fires, escape smoky rooms and how to develop a home escape plan.
School principal joins students on ride; students have chance to win a new bike
IDAHO FALLS — A local elementary school principal put on his helmet, hopped on his bike and joined students on a ride in an effort to encourage them to be active — and for a chance to win a new bike. Wade Leavitt, the principal at Edgemont Elementary...
Florence Avery
Florence Virginia Avery passed away on September 22, 2022, at the age of 99, in her home at Lincoln Court Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. She was born to John and Wilma Gillogly in Orange, California, on August 25, 1923. Soon afterward, her family moved to Vista, California, where she attended school and met her future husband William (Bill) Avery. After graduating from Vista High School, Florence continued her education at Oceanside-Carlsbad Junior College where she earned an Associate Degree.
Locally-produced film ‘The Candy Ban’ to screen in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — “The Candy Ban,” a film shot and produced in Ammon and Idaho Falls, is set to screen at the Paramount Theater in Idaho Falls next week. The film is a family-friendly heist comedy starring local actors and filmed on locations in Ammon and Idaho Falls. The movie is set in a community where the mayor and the school principal have banned sugar.
Loved ones gather to spread ‘scattered sunshine’ for man killed in August crash
POCATELLO — Friends and family of Dallin Overmeyer gathered in Pocatello Thursday to honor his life by spreading “scattered sunshine.”. Overmeyer’s nickname among family members was “Sunshine” because he seemed to always provide a ray of light wherever he went. But those closest to him didn’t understand the emotional demons he was waging in a constant battle.
Snorkeling with sharks wish granted for Blackfoot teen battling cystic fibrosis
POCATELLO — On September 15, Make-A-Wish Idaho sent fourteen-year-old Ryker of Blackfoot to Hawaii to grant his wish to go snorkeling with sharks. Ryker, who has cystic fibrosis, has been described by his mother, Kim, as a ‘bit of an adrenaline junky.’. When researching wish options, Ryker saw...
Biz Buzz: Rigby couple invite you to ‘vamoose’ to escape rooms
RIGBY – For many years, people in Rigby have wished for more entertainment options. Juelaine Ricks and her husband, Derek, are hoping their new business will grant that wish in a satisfying way for customers. The Ricks recently opened Vamoose Escape Rooms at 198 North Yellowstone Highway in the...
Well known sandwich shop closing its doors in Rexburg
REXBURG — A longtime sandwich shop known for its delicious gator sauce, breakfast burritos and other popular items is officially closing its doors. Gator Jack’s, located in Hemming Village in Rexburg, will close Thursday, Sept. 29. “It’s a tough thing, and I have never had to do something...
Idaho Falls Fire Department opening new station; airport getting new fire service
IDAHO FALLS – There are big changes coming to the fire protection services in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be hiring 12 new firefighters to staff a new station, and the department will be leaving the airport fire station and hiring an out-of-state contractor to run it.
Rachelle Tew
Rachelle Tew, 53, daughter of Wendell and Marjean Tew, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Teton Acute Care Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Leslie Ward Building. A viewing will be held Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Anderson Family Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Lost River Cemetery.
Idaho Falls Fiber services are back up and running after crash
IDAHO FALLS — All internet services for Idaho Falls Fiber customers were restored Wednesday morning after a dump truck pulling a trailer hit an overhead communication line on Tuesday afternoon. The crash caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. Restoring the...
U-Pick Red Barn is giving away the ultimate fall prize package
U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is giving away the ultimate fall prize package. It includes a season pass for four, a wagon full of pumpkins, an activity punch pass, two bags of caramel popcorn and fresh honey.
Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate market is still attractive — and attracting new business to town
Amazon is building a 110,000-square-foot distribution warehouse on the south side of Idaho Falls. That news is the top highlight from a positive commercial real estate report for the Idaho Falls area. While the Amazon warehouse will be about one-sixth the size of the massive 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center the company opened in Nampa in 2020, it's still a significant addition to the Idaho Falls market. Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate...
No coaches allowed at new basketball gym in Rigby
RIGBY — A new indoor basketball and baseball gym gives kids throughout eastern Idaho a place to play year-round. Ryan Hatch, who owns the America Health medical brand, opened Baller Gym at 3937 East 240 North in Rigby off of Yellowstone Highway. The former soccer gym has multiple basketball courts and batting cages for young athletes to practice their skills. Other amenities, like a weightlifting gym, will be added in the future.
