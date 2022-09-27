ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Here Are the Top 15 Start-Ups to Work for in Singapore, According to LinkedIn

The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

‘It's Very Toxic and Dangerous': How to Stop Comparing Yourself to Co-Workers and Defeat Imposter Syndrome, From a Microsoft Exec

When Chris Capossela joined Microsoft in 1991, one of the first things he noticed was how much faster his co-workers were getting promoted than him. At first, he shrugged the news of their promotions off — he was, after all, a marketing manager, while his work friends were engineers and product designers, and their teams worked at different paces. Plus, he told himself, who doesn't feel insecure in their 20s, at the start of their careers?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NBC San Diego

Tim Cook Says There Are 4 Traits He Looks for in Apple Employees: ‘It's Been a Very Good Formula for Us'

Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Stanford University#Millennials#Vocational Skills#Tiktok#Cnbc

Comments / 0

Community Policy