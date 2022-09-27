Read full article on original website
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
Wave 3
JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California
Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. The University of Louisville officially opened a new residence hall named after two-time National Championship Coach Denny Crum. Doctors see new spike in cases of childhood virus. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WLKY.com
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
WLKY.com
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
Ford to invest $700M, add 500 jobs at Louisville truck plant
Ford will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years.
Wave 3
UofL hosts ribbon cutting for Denny Crum Hall
Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California. Updated: 3 hours ago. An elementary school student who became a Louisville sensation after singing the National...
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. Updated: 27 minutes ago. No one was charged in Christopher McKinney’s death at Nowhere Bar, and his...
Wave 3
Bullitt County awarded $1.6 million in infrastructure funding
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County was awarded more than $1.6 million in infrastructure funding. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced on Friday that the money will help three major projects. Bardstown Connect received a grant for $1,090,982 to expand internet access to 1,061 households and businesses located in Bullitt,...
wdrb.com
Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
WLKY.com
Louisville man with autism has moped stolen at work just after starting new job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a Louisville man with autism are continuing to search for a stolen moped. It was taken last Friday from the parking lot of the Tumbleweed restaurant on Dixie Highway. On Thursday, Chris Clark, the victim's brother, returned to the parking lot to search...
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
Wave 3
Police: Man trapped, killed by construction equipment at Central Hardin HS
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police confirmed a workplace accident that killed a man at an active construction site at Central Hardin High School on Thursday. Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said calls came in around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday to the high school. The incident occurred at an active construction...
Wave 3
American Red Cross volunteers, employees head to Florida for hurricane relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers and employees, including in the Kentucky chapter, have headed to Florida to help with hurricane relief. The organization is now seeking donations to help continue relief efforts. The Kentucky region has already sent a handful of volunteers and emergency response...
mingomessenger.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wave 3
Employees and performers blindsided by Butchertown bar’s sudden closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. The Whirling Tiger closed suddenly without an explanation Monday, raising eyebrows from the people who are now out of work. Beth Dunn is the founder of the...
Wave 3
LIHEAP early registration appointments can now be scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Appointments can be scheduled now for LIHEAP early registration for older adults or individuals with a disability on a fixed income. Early registration will soon be available for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Fall Subsidy Component, which is being offered by the Louisville Metro Resilience and Community Services.
WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
Wave 3
St. James Court Art Show begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People filled Old Louisville for the first day of the annual St. James Court Art Show. The three-day art show runs from Friday until Sunday. The art show takes place the first weekend of October, rain or shine. This year’s show features more than 600 artists...
Wave 3
Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. The yearly convention, called “Courage to Change: Creating New Opportunities,” is bringing in experts in the field from all over the country.
