Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

UofL hosts ribbon cutting for Denny Crum Hall

Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California. Updated: 3 hours ago. An elementary school student who became a Louisville sensation after singing the National...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. Updated: 27 minutes ago. No one was charged in Christopher McKinney’s death at Nowhere Bar, and his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bullitt County awarded $1.6 million in infrastructure funding

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County was awarded more than $1.6 million in infrastructure funding. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced on Friday that the money will help three major projects. Bardstown Connect received a grant for $1,090,982 to expand internet access to 1,061 households and businesses located in Bullitt,...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

American Red Cross volunteers, employees head to Florida for hurricane relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers and employees, including in the Kentucky chapter, have headed to Florida to help with hurricane relief. The organization is now seeking donations to help continue relief efforts. The Kentucky region has already sent a handful of volunteers and emergency response...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LIHEAP early registration appointments can now be scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Appointments can be scheduled now for LIHEAP early registration for older adults or individuals with a disability on a fixed income. Early registration will soon be available for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Fall Subsidy Component, which is being offered by the Louisville Metro Resilience and Community Services.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

St. James Court Art Show begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People filled Old Louisville for the first day of the annual St. James Court Art Show. The three-day art show runs from Friday until Sunday. The art show takes place the first weekend of October, rain or shine. This year’s show features more than 600 artists...
LOUISVILLE, KY

