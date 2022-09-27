Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others
Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
NBC San Diego
S&P 500 Rises as Markets Prepare to Close Out a Miserable Week, Month and Quarter
Stocks were choppy Friday as traders looked to close out a terrible week that brought the S&P 500 to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 was up 0.45%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 28 points, or 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.93% higher. An inflation report closely...
Comments / 0