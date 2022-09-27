Read full article on original website
'No Longer Hope' for Endangered Mother Whale Entangled in Fishing Gear for Months, Experts Say
Scientists believe death to be "all but certain" for Snow Cone, a North Atlantic right whale that is currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time Scientists made a heartbreaking discovery about a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. The whale, named Snow Cone, is tangled in "heavy" fishing gear in what is at least her fifth entanglement, according to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium. The aquarium's aerial survey team spotted the entangled whale while flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Sept. 21. In...
Right whale, Snow Cone, discovered with fifth entanglement in 'terrible health'
An endangered North Atlantic right whale, named by researchers “Snow Cone,” has been spotted entangled in rope and heavy gear, about 15 miles south of Nantucket. She’s believed to be fighting for her life. CAI’s Eve Zuckoff spoke about a rescue effort with Scott Landry, who leads the entanglement response team for Provincetown’s Center for Coastal Studies. He began by talking about the history of this particular whale, who is well-known to researchers.
Endangered Right Whale Mom 'Snow Cone' Spotted Covered in Lice
(Photo : Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) Snow Cone, the vulnerable humpback whale mother who has become caught in gill nets, was discovered underweight and smeared with lice, as mentioned in local news media outlets. The Right Whale Mom. According to official statement released regarding the Snow Cone,...
