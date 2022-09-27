ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 863

Eric Chatham
3d ago

Beto screwed up 15 years ago. You wont win because everything you say is against the constitution. You wont take our guns, you wll not open our border and you WILL NOT DEFUND POLICE. Tell Soros good try but Abbott will win in an avalanche. Its going to be a slaughterhouse at election time. Red wave

Reply(96)
338
Anthony Arico
3d ago

I'm voting for Abbott not the democrats clown he take away every one guns and open the border he not qualified for governor of texas he needs to go to

Reply(44)
154
Enrique Cubillos
3d ago

takes money from anti American soros supports blm and antifa where do you think El Paso and the rest of Texas will be in the betito/biden clown factory in the future?

Reply(25)
139
Related
The Associated Press

High stakes for O'Rourke in Texas governor's debate Friday

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke spent his 50th birthday this week behind the wheel of his pickup in Texas, fast approaching a big moment in his uphill climb for governor. While a road trip through college campuses showed how the Democrat continues to draw big crowds — a photo line at the University of Texas snaked across an outdoor plaza in 90-degree heat — O’Rourke is still trying to close in on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott with six weeks until Election Day, Nov. 8. That raises the stakes for O’Rourke on Friday night in his only debate against Abbott, who has tried to refocus the race to his hard-line immigration measures on the U.S.-Mexico border as anger in Texas over a new abortion ban and the Uvalde school massacre continues flaring. With early voting set to begin in just over three weeks, some O’Rourke supporters are looking for significant swings during the debate, which the former 2020 presidential candidate knows better than most can leave a lasting impression.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
KHOU

Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies

TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition" from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
KVIA

Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Real Clear Politics#Texas Governor#Election State#Republican#Tegna#Anglo#Democratic
riograndeguardian.com

Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…

MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad

California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is gearing up to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a surprising move that’s drawing anger from some gun rights groups.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Deploys Texas Task Force 1 to Florida Ahead of Hurricane Ian

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).  The Hurricane is expected to make landfall on Florida's western gulf coast Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane.   "The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response…
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Flees Home in Truck to Avoid Subpoena

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went to great lengths to avoid being served a subpoena on Monday, fleeing from his home driven in a truck by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, an affidavit filed in federal court and obtained by The Texas Tribune reveals. The state’s top attorney is alleged to have deliberately avoided and even run away from a process server. Ernesto Martin Herrera was trying to serve Paxton with a subpoena to appear and testify at a federal court hearing Tuesday in a suit from nonprofits who want to block potential criminal charges for those who help...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
982M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy