Phil Mickelson revealed ‘PGA Tour asks Tiger Woods opinion and not his’ more than a decade before defecting to LIV Golf
HINDSIGHT is 20/20, and recently unearthed comments show Phil Mickelson was clearly unhappy with the PGA Tour long before his defection. Mickelson, is a PGA Tour legend with 45 career wins and a former world ranking of second. However, in June of 2022 he defected to the Saudi-backed upstart LIV...
LIV Golf will reportedly, and sadly, soon purchase television time on Fox Sports
LIV Golf has built a reputation by using large sums of money to draw some of the top players in
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife's Announcement
The Spieth family made a generous donation to a Texas pediatric hospital. Jordan and Annie Spieth announced a $500,000 donation to the Children's Medical Center in Plano on behalf of The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Via Ben Swanger of D Magazine, the couple released a video releasing their foundation's largest gift to date.
Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour
Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
Why is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's logo on volunteers' clothing at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship?
JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers are a vital part of any golf tournament. They help with numerous aspects that can’t be seen on TV, like crowd control and helping to locate golf balls and keeping score. Volunteers are also given similar clothing so they can be located easily and look similar.
LIV Golf's reported broadcast deal with Fox Sports may not be happening after all
LIV Golf's broadcast deal with Fox Sports 1 apparently isn't as close as initially thought. A report from Golfweek this week said that LIV Golf was close to an agreement with Fox Sports 1 for the Saudi Arabian-backed league's first television deal in the United States. After companies like NBC,...
PGA Tour countersuit claims LIV Golf encouraged players to violate contracts
The PGA Tour responded Wednesday to the antitrust lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last month with a 71-page motion that included a counterclaim against LIV Golf for contractual interference. The Tour’s response to the lawsuit, which was originally filed by 11 Tour members who had been suspended for violating...
Every driver that Tiger Woods has used since 2012
Every year since 2012, GolfWRX photographer Greg Moore has taken photos of Tiger Woods’ clubs. In the video above, we highlight those photos and list the driver (and shaft) that Woods was using every year from 2012-2022. He played on the Hawaii Pacific University Men's Golf team and earned...
PGA Tour Hits Back at LIV Golf with Countersuit
The PGA Tour is striking back against LIV Golf in the courts. A countersuit filed Wednesday spotlights huge bonuses — which reportedly reach $100 million to $200 million for some golfers — paid out by LIV. “LIV’s orchestrated efforts to induce Tour members to breach their contracts and...
PGA Tour Continues to Wage War With LIV Golf by Filing Antitrust Countersuit
Hit with an antitrust lawsuit in a Calfornia court in early August by a group of LIV golfers highlighted by Phil Mickelson, who has since dropped out of the suit, the PGA Tour’s countersuit in the matter was filed late Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. Accused of being an “entrenched...
Tommy Fleetwood may have just done something the Old Course has never seen
We've seen many things at St. Andrews' famous Road Hole on the Old Course over the years - but Tommy Fleetwood may have just accomplished a first. Fleetwood, 31, is playing the Dunhill Links Championship at the Home of Golf on the DP World Tour this week. Much of the...
PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf: "Freeriding off the Tour and its platform"
The PGA Tour's battle with the LIV Golf Invitational Series has taken another dramatic twist, as the established American circuit has filed court documents countersuing their mega-rich rival over "contract interferences". A 72-page lawsuit was filed on Wednesday night. It is the first time that the established American circuit has...
Photos: See the merchandise at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship
The PGA Tour hosts its second event on its 2022-23 schedule at The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The Tour season started two weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship, then took a week off the Presidents Cup, where the U.S. won its ninth Cup in a row and 12th out of 14 times the events has been staged.
Rory McIlroy struggles at stormy St. Andrews; Richard Mansell leads after Day 2
England's Richard Mansell conjured up a remarkable round of 68 in horrendous conditions at St. Andrews to lead the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by 2 shots at the halfway stage. Four early birdies gave the 28 year-old a great start to his round and as the wind and rain increased,...
Time to overhaul your game: 30 ways to be a smarter, better golfer
Golf can be a difficult game. Even with swing tips available wherever you turn or tap, it’s easy to get lost in the woods— on and off the course. “Play Smart,” a GOLF franchise launched online in 2020, is your path through the clutter to data that, well, makes the game a heckuva lot easier.
The Wedge Guy: A Tale of Two Misses
It seems like I somewhat “touched a nerve” with last week’s post ‘A Defense of Blades’, based on the scoring you all gave my take on that controversial topic. I do appreciate it when you take the time to score your reaction to my work, as it keeps me tuned in to what you really want me to pontificate about. Before I get into today’s topic, I request that any of you who have a subject you’d like me to address please drop me an email at [email protected], OK?
PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf for inducing golfers to breach existing contracts with league
The PGA Tour has struck back in the ongoing legal battle between its organization and LIV Golf. After LIV joined a lawsuit filed by 11 of its players filed this summer -- eight of whom have since removed themselves from the filing -- against the PGA Tour for alleged anticompetitive and monopolistic behavior, the PGA Tour has responded with a lawsuit of its own.
