Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett released from hospital after car crash

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is OK after flipping his Porsche on the way home from practice Monday.

Garrett, 26, was released from the hospital Monday night after the rollover crash that left him and an unidentified female passenger injured, according to Cleveland.com .

Photos taken by WKYC show the gray sports car totaled , with its front bashed in and grass and dirt embedded in the tires.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be the cause of the crash and that both Garrett and his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time.

“The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital,” his agent, Nicole Lynn, said in the statement.

It’s unclear if Garrett will be ready to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

