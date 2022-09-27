Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here’s the Proof
Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' offense has been emphatically… underwhelming. After years of suffering through anemic offenses led by relative bargain-bin quarterback play, Broncos Country thought the team had finally gotten the offense right and was headed in the right direction with the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and his new deal worth $245 million.
Wichita Eagle
Stat Shocker: Patriots Lead NFL in Major Category Through Week 3
Consistency has evaded the New England Patriots in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but one group has managed to avoid the wheel-spinning toil and drudgery. Through three weeks, the Patriots rushing attack headlined by the dual power unit of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson leads the league in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, coming in at 24.1 percent per Football Outsiders.
Wichita Eagle
‘Marathon Not A Sprint’: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Seattle’s Early Season Struggles
Rebuilding in professional sports is never easy, especially for players. For the players, some of them only have one season to prove they belong in the NFL, and doing so on a rebuilding team is a tough ask. While the Seattle Seahawks themselves are going through a rebuilding process, they...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Add Safety Matthias Farley to Active Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders signed safety Matthias Farley to the active roster, the team announced Thursday. This will be the fourth-straight week Farley has been brought up from the practice squad, as he saw the field in Weeks 1 and 2, primarily as a contributor on special teams. The 30-year-old...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury
The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
Wichita Eagle
‘Crazy’ vs. Composed: Rams Vets Feel Different About Monday Night Spotlight vs. 49ers
"It's the next one," said Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford headed into Monday Night Football on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. That seems to be the expected veteran philosophy for the team against a heated NFC West rival. But even Stafford, who struggled against the Niners last season, couldn't hide some of the added weight that the game brings before quickly downplaying it.
Wichita Eagle
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Chicago Bears
The New York Giants close out a three-week home stretch this weekend against a struggling Chicago Bears team that rolls into MetLife Stadium with a 2-1 record despite having many of the same issues the Giants are experiencing. Let's check in with Bear Digest publisher Gene Chamberlain to get the low-down on the Giants' next opponent.
Wichita Eagle
Bills at Ravens: QB Josh Allen Reasons to Be ‘Happy’ After Heated Dolphins Loss?
"Happy'' would be the last word to describe the Buffalo Bills after the 21-19 loss at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "Tired.'' "Overheated.'' Maybe even "fuming.'' Those would work. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw his helmet down in frustration last week as the team was unable to get to the...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings vs. Saints: Previewing Week 4’s Matchup
The Saints (1-2) and Vikings (2-1) square off in London this Sunday at Tottenham Spur Stadium. New Orleans is a team desperately looking to find themselves on offense and put together a win. Their slow starts and 'shooting themselves in the foot' have been the main culprits in each of their games in this early season. Here's a preview of what we're looking for going into the game.
Wichita Eagle
Scary Moments on an NFL Field Remain Unsettling
On Thursday night, the football-watching public saw a human being get thrown to the ground at a speed so great it caused his neck to jerk backward like a broken PEZ dispenser. Upon impact, the person could be seen slowly rolling over onto his back and looking at his fingers, which were splayed in myriad directions. The person was taken away on a stretcher and rushed to a nearby hospital.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Mixon Carries Defenders Into End Zone, Bengals Take 7-0 Lead Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals drove 75-yards on their opening drive and Joe Mixon capped it off with a 5-yard touchdown run. He carried defenders into the end zone with the help of his offensive line. Cincinnati has a 7-0 lead with 10:19 left in the first quarter. Watch the...
Wichita Eagle
Micah Parsons Reveals ‘Night & Day’ Difference for Cowboys: Washington Warning
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons said on Thursday that his flu symptoms are behind him and that he now "is definitely back to myself feeling 100-percent ... a night-and-day'' difference from when he helped Dallas win at the Giants in Week 3. "Physically this is the best I’ve...
Wichita Eagle
Why did Kansas City Chiefs attempt fake field goal? Special teams coach explains
Dave Toub took a few steps into the Chiefs media room Thursday, then jokingly retreated toward a backdrop once seeing reporters. “Is this the firing squad?” Toub said with a half-smile. The Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator knew the difficult questions were coming — and rightfully so.
Wichita Eagle
Analysis: 2 Critical Areas Seahawks Must Improve to Take Next Step Offensively
RENTON, Wash. - After being shut out by the 49ers one week prior, Geno Smith and the Seahawks took a massive step forward offensively last weekend despite falling short in a 27-23 loss to the Falcons. Much to the encouragement of coach Pete Carroll, Seattle racked up a season-high 420...
Wichita Eagle
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Titans in Week 4
Week 4 is now upon us, and the Indianapolis Colts are set to take on one of their biggest rivals. After a shocking upset that saw the Colts outduel Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Indy will face the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Titans come to Indianapolis with a 1-2 record, they are the defending AFC South champions and swept the Colts in 2021. The Colts enter the game at 1-1-1 and are trying to secure their first division win of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Tackle Ronnie Stanley Consulted Other Athletes with Injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley had a hard time watching his teammates play football while he was sidelined with an ankle injury. The mental toll was just as hard as the physical limitations. Stanley reached out to other athletes who also dealt with injuries to...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Bucs prediction: Shifting Vegas line probably means this
TV: NBC (Ch. 41), KCFX (101.1 FM) The line swung from Chiefs favored by 2 1/2 to a pick ‘em late in the week, and health appears to be the biggest reason. Tampa Bay could add back three receivers following last weekend’s 14-12 loss to Green Bay, as Mike Evans returns from suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones rejoined practice this past week off injuries.
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Chargers: Brevin Jordan Headlines Wednesday’s Injury Report
HOUSTON — Brevin Jordan missed the Houston Texans' 23-20 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and there is a chance the second-year prospect could miss his second consecutive game. The Texans released the first of three injury reports, which highlighted Jordan as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice. Jordan...
Wichita Eagle
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: Daniel Carlson
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders started the 2022 NFL season with high expectations. After a disappointing 0-3 start, the 17-game regular season is far from over. The Silver and Black return home this weekend to Allegiant Stadium. I was in the locker room for this exclusive interview with kicker Daniel Carlson to discuss the state of the team, and his NFL-leading 31-consecutive field goals made.
Wichita Eagle
Don’t Give Up on Steelers Just Yet
There are reasons to believe the Pittsburgh Steelers season is still alive. It may not be where many expected heading into Week 4, but poor streaks happen - and in Pittsburgh, they happen often. There are stats that suggest things will turn around. Najee Harris's poor start isn't unprecedented. And...
