Florida State

Hurricane Ian causes outages in Cuba, could grow to Category 4 in march to Florida

By Tim Balk, Joseph Wilkinson, Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Hurricane Ian slammed into Cuba as a major Category 3 storm that’s forecast to further strengthen before it strikes Florida on Wednesday.

Ian made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Río province in western Cuba on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m., with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center . An estimated 50,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes ahead of its arrival while millions more in the nearby provinces of Isla de Juventud and Artemisa battened down amid hurricane-force winds.

At least 16,000 customers in Havana, Cuba’s capital and largest city, were without power Tuesday morning, according to the country’s state-run media. Parts of Artemisa and Pinar del Río were also reportedly without electricity.

“I hope we escape this one because it would be the end of us,” health worker Abel Rodrigues said. “We already have so little.”

The slow-moving storm will hover over the island nation, lashing the western coast with significant wind and storm surge impacts before churning toward Florida.

Ian is expected to strengthen as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico, its warm waters providing favorable conditions for rapid intensification, before again making landfall. With winds topping out at 120 mph, Ian remained a Category 3 storm on Tuesday evening.

As of 5 p.m., the storm was approximately 230 miles south of Sarasota, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm’s track shifted slightly south on Tuesday, with landfall now expected to occur north of Venice some 6 to 12 hours sooner than initially forecast.

“On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a couple of hours, pass west of the Florida Keys later today, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday and Wednesday night,” NHC forecasters said.

Where exactly Ian will make landfall remains unclear.

The storm’s approach has triggered a hurricane warning from Chokoloskee, south of Naples, to the Anclote River, north of Tampa. A tropical storm watch was also in effect for the Middle Florida Keys and other portions of the state’s east and west coasts.

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians faced mandatory evacuation orders. Officials in Lee and Hillsborough counties have already taken the step, with residents in certain low-lying regions known to flood already forced to leave their homes.

“The evacuation this morning is a mandatory evacuation order, and that is as mandatory as can be,” Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais said in a news conference Tuesday.

Desjarlais added that “people on the barrier islands who decide not to go, they do so at their own peril.”

Ian is expected to dump between 12 to 16 inches of rain with maximums up to 24 inches in Tampa and West Central Florida. Forecasters also warned the surge could reach 10 feet if it peaks at high tide. Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor said officials are preparing for a “devastating amount of water” in the Tampa Bay area.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis also urged Floridians to prepare for major power outages, which could last days.

“People should anticipate losing power,” he said. “When you have a storm of this magnitude, that’s what happens.”

The governor declared a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties, and 26 school districts across the state have also been closed in anticipation of the storm. Thousands of guests at Disney World were being evacuated from hotels and campgrounds in Orlando, with portions of the amusement park already plagued with flooding.

Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom were still open, though officials said they were “monitoring” the storm.

President Biden declared a state of emergency over the weekend ahead of Ian’s arrival, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday, the president said FEMA has already deployed 700 personnel to Florida while DeSantis has activated the state National Guard, with 2,000 National Guard responders also coming in from outside states.

“I just spoke this morning with the areas that will likely be hit: the mayors of Tampa, St. Pete and Clearwater. All of them, all of them are in the storm’s path. And they’re focused on the safety of their communities, and they’re doing everything they can to get people out of harm’s way,” Biden said as he urged residents to obey local evacuation mandates.

“Evacuate when ordered and be prepared for the storm when it comes,” he said. “Your safety is more important than anything.”

With News Wire Services

