ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Secret Service seizes 24 phones from agents in Jan. 6 probe: report

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

The Secret Service has reportedly seized 24 phones from agents in connection with a controversial investigation by the Department of Homeland Security inspector general into the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The two dozen agents’ phones, which are not believed to include messages from Jan. 6, were handed over to Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari in July shortly after he opened a probe into missing text messages from the day of the attack, NBC News reported Tuesday.

It’s not clear what information if any Cuffari, a Trump appointee who previously worked for Republican officials in Arizona, has gleaned from the agents’ phones, which are government property.

The revelation about the phone seizures does little to clear up puzzling questions about Cuffari’s probe and his oversight of the Secret Service in the months since the attack.

He revealed over the summer that text messages from Secret Service agents involved in the response to the Jan. 6 attack were mostly scrubbed in what the agency has described as a pre-planned tech upgrade coinciding with the incoming administration of President Biden.

Cuffari’s office apparently knew about the lost messages for more than a year before notifying the congressional committee investigating the attack, a delay that has infuriated lawmakers.

Any texts sent by agents on Jan. 6 and in the runup to the attack on the Capitol are of obvious interest to investigators, raising serious questions about the decision by Secret Service brass to scrub the phones just days after the historic effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power to Biden from former President Donald Trump.

The messages took on even greater importance in June when former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told a Jan. 6 committee hearing that Trump physically accosted a Secret Service agent when he refused to drive Trump to the Capitol to lead the insurrection in person.

Hutchinson said she was told about the incident, which Trump has denied, by Deputy White House chief of staff Tony Ornato and the agent who was leading presidential security that day.

Ornato, a staunch Trump loyalist and former veteran Secret Service agent, insisted he would contradict Hutchinson’s account under oath, but has since refused to do so. He recently announced his retirement but insisted it was long planned.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Judge Aileen Cannon lets Trump off the hook on identifying ‘planted’ Mar-a-Lago documents

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has thrown another legal lifeline to former President Donald Trump. The Trump appointee in the Mar-a-Lago documents case overruled her own special master’s order that would have forced Trump to identify any documents he claims were planted by FBI agents. Cannon also gave Trump’s team three more weeks to pore over the documents, another break for the ...
POTUS
Daily News

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce

It’s not easy being Greene. The husband of outspoken Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene filed for divorce Wednesday, according to the pair’s hometown paper, the Rome News-Tribune. Perry Greene, who has stood by the bombastic far-right wing politician through 27 years of marriage, reportedly said their union is “irretrievably broken” and filed a motion to seal his filing, which he ...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily News

Failed GOP candidates blame Hurricane Ian on ‘Deep State’ weather machines

Science says warm ocean waters, proximity to the equator, low vertical wind shears and high relative humidity values contribute to the development of hurricanes. But a pair of failed 2020 Republican political candidates shared some hot air with their followers this week that weather machines operated by the “Deep State” are to blame for Hurricane Ian cancelling parts of Florida and South ...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily News

9/11 survivors upset latest legislation doesn’t include $3B for World Trade Center health program funding gap

WASHINGTON – By a vote of 400–31, the “Fairness for 9/11 Families Act” was approved by the House on Friday, leaving many survivors and responders wondering why a similar bill is not advancing to shore up their underfunded health program. As House leaders advanced a nearly $3 billion measure to level up compensation payments to more than 5,000 9/11 victims, spouses, and dependents, they failed ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Daily News

Good gun owners unite: A new group could help break the deadlock on firearm-safety laws

A hearty welcome to the public sphere to the men and women of the new nonprofit organization 97Percent, a just-launched alliance of gun owners interested in responsible firearm laws that will save lives. In stark contrast to the National Rifle Association, which stubbornly labels every reasonable regulation an unconscionable assault on core Second Amendment freedoms, these folks are looking to ...
ADVOCACY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy