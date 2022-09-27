Read full article on original website
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Nashville, Tennessee: Governor Bill Lee Renews Nationwide Pitch to Recruit TN Highway Patrol Officers
NASHVILLE, TN - Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video and renewed efforts to welcome out of state law enforcement officers to Tennessee. In the video, titled “Join THP 2.0,” Troopers Da’Juan Clark of New Mexico and Louis Celaya of California share their...
ADAMS: KENTUCKY SEEING SURGE IN VOTER REGISTRATION AFTER TWO YEARS OF FLATLINE
FRANKFORT, KY. (September 30, 2022) – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, following two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is seeing a surge. “Voter registration is back,” Adams said. “With COVID increasingly in the rearview mirror, political parties and civic organizations are able to promote voter registration, and we’re doing our part as well.”
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin Declares State of Emergency
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later...
Former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Kentucky and Wife Sentenced to Federal Prison for Wire Fraud and Federal Program Theft
FRANKFORT, KY – The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, for wire fraud. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft.
Phoenix, Arizona Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Role in Deadly Kidnappings, the Victim's Bodies were Discovered in Lexington, Kentucky
LEXINGTON, KY — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Phoenix man, Rosario Diaz Barraza, 32, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison, on Tuesday, by U.S. District Court Judge Karen Caldwell, after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.
Preserving History: Governor Kristi Noem Declares October as Archives Month from Pierre, South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed October as Archives Month in South Dakota to draw attention to preservation efforts that protect South Dakota’s history. “Archives Month is an opportunity for archival repositories across the state to increase awareness of their collections and the important role that archives play in preserving the state’s history,” said State Archivist Chelle Somsen.
Austin, Texas: Governor Greg Abbott Deploys Texas A&M Task Force 1 To Florida Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
Austin, TX - Yesterday Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). "The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of...
CORBIN MAN CHARGED AFTER ARMED BANK HEIST ON U.S. 25W IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY WAS LOCATED, SURROUNDED AND CAPTURED AT A RESIDENCE IN KNOX COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's office along with all Tri-County law enforcement officers were notified of a bank robbery at the Community Trust Bank located on U.S. 25W approximately 11 miles South of London in the North Corbin area on Tuesday afternoon September 27, 2022 approximately 12:50 PM.
AZDPS TROOPERS SEIZE OVER 26 POUNDS OF FENTANYL PILLS (SOME COLORED) NEAR GILA BEND, ARIZONA
Maricopa County, AZ - On Friday, September 23, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers responded to a U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) inspection checkpoint. The checkpoint was located on State Route 85 at milepost 18, near Gila Bend, after a USBP canine alerted to a vehicle at the inspection.
