WATCH *** MASSIVE EARLY MORNING RAID: Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Massachusetts State Police, and Barnstable Police move in on Hyannis target house… [DEVELOPIN

WEST YARMOUTH – At approximately 7:20 p.m. last evening, Yarmouth Police and Firefighters responded to the area of 115 Route 28 for a pedestrian struck by car. The adult female died from her injuries. The scene became a fatal crash investigation in the area of the Windrift Motel. Route 28 needed to be closed down in both directions for about two hours as accident reconstruction investigators worked the scene. The driver remained on scene and at this point in the investigation there does not appear to be anything criminal that led up to the pedestrian being struck, according to Sergeant Diana Wells of the Yarmouth Police Department. HN initially learned about the fatal pedestrian accident late last evening upon receiving a phone call from the woman’s boyfriend. His girlfriend was 56-years-old, according to the boyfriend. He was informed by police that she had been struck while crossing the street in front of the Windrift Motel. HN will update this story with further details as they are officially released. [DEVELOPING] The post YARMOUTH POLICE INVESTIGATING CAR VS. PEDESTRIAN FATALITY [DEVELOPING] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO