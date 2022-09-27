WATCH *** MASSIVE EARLY MORNING RAID: Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Massachusetts State Police, and Barnstable Police move in on Hyannis target house… [DEVELOPIN

Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police release details on fiery fatal Route 24 crash
One person is dead, and another injured in a serious crash on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 3:00 a.m. today Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspects in B&E and larceny
MASHPEE – MPD Detectives are looking to identify the two individuals in the pictures below. They may be involved in a larceny/breaking and entering that occurred in Mashpee. If you have any information or can identify them please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1480 ext 7263. Thank you in advance...
Driver killed in fiery crash along Rt. 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person was killed in a fiery crash along Route 24 in West Bridgwater early Friday morning. The crash happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24 near Route 106, according to Massachusetts State Police. The car involved burst into flames and...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford family seeks public’s help IDing vehicle in hit and run that totaled their car
“My girlfriend and I got into a car accident around 9:00pm on Monday night, the 26th. We were rear-ended in the north end near Cafe Roma. It was a hit-and-run by a black SUV, I think it was a BMW. They left my girlfriend and me for dead they took...
capecoddaily.com
Two men charged with murder in connection with Falmouth stabbing
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne announced that on 9/22/22 that at approximately 6:25 pm Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a disturbance outside of 250 Davisville Rd in Falmouth. Upon arrival, police encountered Douglas M. Rose,, 41, of Falmouth, suffering from apparent stab wounds. […] The post Two men charged with murder in connection with Falmouth stabbing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
YARMOUTH POLICE INVESTIGATING CAR VS. PEDESTRIAN FATALITY [DEVELOPING]
WEST YARMOUTH – At approximately 7:20 p.m. last evening, Yarmouth Police and Firefighters responded to the area of 115 Route 28 for a pedestrian struck by car. The adult female died from her injuries. The scene became a fatal crash investigation in the area of the Windrift Motel. Route 28 needed to be closed down in both directions for about two hours as accident reconstruction investigators worked the scene. The driver remained on scene and at this point in the investigation there does not appear to be anything criminal that led up to the pedestrian being struck, according to Sergeant Diana Wells of the Yarmouth Police Department. HN initially learned about the fatal pedestrian accident late last evening upon receiving a phone call from the woman’s boyfriend. His girlfriend was 56-years-old, according to the boyfriend. He was informed by police that she had been struck while crossing the street in front of the Windrift Motel. HN will update this story with further details as they are officially released. [DEVELOPING] The post YARMOUTH POLICE INVESTIGATING CAR VS. PEDESTRIAN FATALITY [DEVELOPING] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Car crashes through garage in West Barnstable
WEST BARBSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly crashing through a garage of a house in West Barnstable. Firefighters responded to a Holway Drive residence around 4 PM Friday to find the vehicle in a precarious state out the rear of the garage. The driver was out but crews had […] The post Car crashes through garage in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Woman killed after being hit by a car in West Yarmouth
WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. — A woman was killed Wednesday night in a Cape Cod town, after being struck by a vehicle, according to police. The Yarmouth Police and Fire Department responded to Route 28 in West Yarmouth around just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
Marion elementary school student claims she was followed by suspicious person, police investigating
MARION, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a girl claimed she was followed on her walk to school by a suspicious person Thursday morning. The girl described the person as being about 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothing, according to Marion Police. Officials say at 8:40 a.m., a...
whdh.com
Police investigate fatal crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash between a car and a truck on Broad Cove Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of 61 Broad Cove Road (Route 3A) at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a head-on crash involving a car and a truck. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. The driver of the truck stood outside the truck. Hingham firefighters freed the driver from the car and transported him to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Officials said the truck driver, who was seat belted, suffered a minor injury and declined medical transport. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area
Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
capecoddaily.com
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Yarmouth around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Windrift Motel. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. Yarmouth Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the incident. Eastbound traffic was being diverted at Camp Street. Further […] The post Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Dartmouth Police Post Message Of Thanks From Arrestee
DARTMOUTH — Someone in Dartmouth apparently has a lot to be thankful for: police posted to social media Thursday a message from a person who had previously been arrested for drunk driving, thanking the department for giving them a wake-up call. According to police, the person — who police...
Authorities investigating after human remains wash ashore at beachfront resort on Cape Cod
BREWSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after human remains washed ashore at a beachfront resort on Cape Cod over the weekend, authorities announced Wednesday. Officers responding to the Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster on Saturday found partial human remains that had washed up on shore, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
ABC6.com
15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
liveboston617.org
Who is Alberto Polanco – Repeat Offender, Known Gang Member and the Man Charged in the Attempted Murder of a Boston Police Officer
On Monday, September 26th, Boston Police came under attack after a 20-year-old Roxbury man fired multiple rounds into and at an unmarked Boston Police vehicle in the area of 43 Waumbeck Street in Roxbury. According to a copy of the Police report we were able to obtain, the incident was captured on numerous surveillance cameras, and at least ten different officers were able to positively identify the shooter as Alberto Polanco, a well known member of the H-Block street gang. That is where the story only just begins.
capecoddaily.com
Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School
BOURNE – From Bourne Police: As promised, we are providing an update into the investigation of the incident that occurred at Bourne High School yesterday (Tuesday). We take these types of incidents very seriously and if evidence is found during an investigation that supports filing criminal charges, we pursue those charges. In this particular case, […] The post Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NECN
Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'
A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
Retired state police captain and wife charged with drowning death of teen claim harassment
Retired Massachusetts State Police Captain James Coughlin, and his wife Leslie are facing charges connected to the drowning death of 17 year old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party last summer. The teen was pulled from the Coughlin’s swimming pool, he could not be resuscitated. The Coughlins are charged...
Police: Woman reportedly driven into Rhode Island river by man she met on dating app
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly driven into the Seekonk River by someone she met on a dating app.
