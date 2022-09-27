Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford; Allan, Del Mastro to Junior Teams
Adam Clendening, Dylan Wells also released from PTOs as Chicago cuts training camp roster to 45. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that goaltender Jaxson Stauber has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The following players have been released from their PTOs:. Defenseman Adam Clendening and...
NHL
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
NHL
Who will separate from pack as Stars preseason rolls on?
FRISCO, Texas -- Preseason hockey is a unique animal. Take the Stars this season, for example. They have played some strong lineups for their two home games and suffered two losses. They played a more "depth" lineup in a neutral site game and took a win. "It's a tough environment...
NHL
It's Miller time: Veteran could be new key depth addition for Stars
Dallas is betting on defenseman Colin Miller to make its list of important veteran contributors this season. The Stars have a history of adding depth veterans over the summer and getting pretty good performances from them. Last season, Luke Glendening and Michael Raffl were affordable adds, and each had important...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Blank Canucks In Fun-Filled Night
SEATTLE - Buoyed by 17 Philipp Grubauer saves and some Matty Beniers magic the Seattle Kraken remained unbeaten in preseason play with a 4-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Beniers scored his second goal in as many preseason games, Alex Wennberg scored a goal...
NHL
Oh, 'Buoy!' Mascot Reveal!
To lots of noise, Kraken unveils newest roster move, a six-foot, blue, flow-haired sea troll inspired by Seattle landmark Fremont Troll. What an ultimately satisfying weekend for Seattle sports fans. Friday night, the Mariners clinched their first MLB playoffs spot in 21 years (Matty Beniers and Shane Wright were not born yet) winning on a two-out, full-count, ninth-inning pitch and home run by power-hitter/catcher Cal Raleigh.
NHL
Jackets Down Caps, 2-1
Yegor Chinakhov's goal at 6:46 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tie with the Capitals stood up as the game-winner in a 2-1 Columbus victory on Saturday night in Columbus. Chinakhov's goal gave the Blue Jackets their first lead of the night and enabled them to overcome the Caps, who had the better of the territorial and possession battles over the game's first 40 minutes.
NHL
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Shesterkin ready to join Rangers' elite goalie fraternity
"We can look at how many jerseys are retired from goalies," Shesterkin told NHL.com in a one-on-one interview after practice Friday. "I understand everything." There's Eddie Giacomin's No. 1, Mike Richter's No. 35 and Henrik Lundqvist's No. 30 that hang above the rink in the Madison Square Garden Training Center, the Rangers' practice facility, and at Madison Square Garden, their home rink.
NHL
Sharks Announce Global Series Travel List
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. A PDF version of the full travel list can be found HERE. The following players will not travel due to injury:. Alexander...
NHL
WPG@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Jets at the Bell Centre. Here are five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' troops were dealt a 3-0 loss by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Robertson, Denis Malgin and Nick Abruzzese scored for Toronto. Malgin and Abruzzese's markers came on the power play. Sam Montembeault surrendered one goal on 15 shots, while Kevin Poulin gave up two goals on 14 shots. Matt Murray and Erik Källgren combined for a 27-save shutout to send the Maple Leafs' faithful home happy. The dynamic play of Filip Mesar was a major highlight for the Canadiens. The 18-year-old Slovak definitely made his presence felt in the contest. Countryman Juraj Slafkovsky had four shots on goal and two hits in 17:23 of ice time.
NHL
Lightning reduce training camp roster by eighteen
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 18 players, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Lightning assigned the following players to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League: forwards Jack Finley, Felix Robert, Grant Mismash, Gage Goncalves, Lucas Edmonds, Bennett MacArthur, Jaydon Dureau, Ilya Usau, Simon Ryfors and Daniel Walcott; defensemen Jack Thompson, Declan Carlile, Trevor Carrick, Darren Raddysh and Dmitry Semykin; and goaltenders Hugo Alnefelt and Maxime Lagace. On Wednesday, the Lightning assigned defenseman Roman Schmidt to his junior team, the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Canes Assign Six Players To Chicago, QMJHL
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman David Farrance and forwards Joseph LaBate, Blake Murray and Alexander Pashin to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Goaltender Patrik Hamrla (Rimouski) and forward Justin Robidas (Val-d'Or) have also been assigned to their respective teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
NHL
Honouring a Legend: The Unveiling of Dale Hawerchuk's Statue
"The thought that just kept coming back is 'I wish he was here.'" It could be said that 18 months of work came down to just a few seconds, as on Saturday, Dale Hawerchuk's family and former teammates pulled the cover off the incredible statue honouring the hockey hall-of-famer, and former Winnipeg Jets captain.
NHL
Doty to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Forward facing discipline for interference on Sharks left wing Viel. Jacob Doty will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The Los Angeles Kings forward is facing discipline for interference against San Jose Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel. The incident occurred at 10:46 of the second...
NHL
Georgiev Getting Settled in Colorado
Upon spending the first five years of his NHL career with the New York Rangers - where he posted an overall 58-48-11 record, a 2.94 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and eight shutouts in 129 career games - the 26-year-old netminder is eager for his new chapter with the defending Stanley Cup Champions in the Avalanche.
NHL
Jets honor Hawerchuk with bronze statue in True North Square
WINNIPEG -- The late Dale Hawerchuk was honored by the Winnipeg Jets with a bronze statue in True North Square at the corner of Honourary Dale Hawerchuk Way and Hargrave Street on Saturday. "When you're preparing these things, the thought that just kept coming back is, 'I wish he was...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens (Preseason Game 3)
WINNIPEG - It's not too often the Winnipeg Jets head east in the preseason - save for a Young Stars tournament in Belleville, ON in 2019 - but that's exactly what they'll do tonight as they head to Bell Centre to take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets are 1-1-0...
NHL
Avalanche's Versatile Addition of Lukas Sedlak
Just six years ago, Czech forward Lukas Sedlak and current Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche Jared Bednar became 2016 Calder Cup Champions with the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets the Lake Erie Monsters. Now as the upcoming 2022-23 regular season rapidly approaches, Sedlak and Bednar have reunited, this time in Denver for the Avalanche's training camp.
NHL
Blues assign 7 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned seven players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Please assigned include forwards Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Guy, Mathias Laferriere, Hugh McGing and Dylan McLaughlin, along with defensemen Griffin...
Comments / 0