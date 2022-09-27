Read full article on original website
Related
Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns
China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
Putin mocks the West, says Russia is gaining from the Ukraine conflict and will press on
Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the West’s response to his invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, insisting that his country had “not lost anything” after the “sanctions frenzy.”. Vowing that Moscow would press on with its military action, he said that Russia had “resisted the economic, financial...
Ukraine Soldiers Reach Russian Border After Driving Enemy Back, Video Shows
A video of a Ukrainian soldier bragging about how close Ukrainian forces are to the Russian border has gone viral on social media. The video, that was posted on Visegrád 24, has so far been viewed more than 260,000 times. "One of the first Ukrainian soldiers to reach the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
nationalinterest.org
Will the Russian People Defeat Putin’s War Machine?
So far, Putin appears resolved to take a different approach from Johnson toward the crisis in domestic political credibility. At the end of January 1968, when CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite heard the news of North Vietnamese forces launching a surprise large-scale offensive during the Tet New Year Festival, he exclaimed. “What the hell is going on? I thought we were winning the war.” A month later, Cronkite repudiated the Johnson administration’s narrative that the United States was winning the war in Vietnam. Cronkite announced that the situation had become a stalemate and that a negotiated settlement was the only “rational way” for the United States to disengage from Vietnam.
‘It’s Not an Army Here’: Russian Soldier Warns of Battlefield Collapse
Russia is said to be canceling plans to send new troops to Ukraine as more of its service members are reportedly refusing to fight following humiliating losses on the battlefield. Ukrainian intelligence reported Wednesday that members of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are surrendering their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian Draftees Told to Borrow Wives’ Tampons for Battlefield First Aid
As Russia begins sending hundreds of thousands of newly drafted troops to the battlefield in Ukraine, the military appears to be making no secret of the fact they don’t have enough supplies for all the fresh cannon fodder. Video published by Sirena News on Tuesday shows a staffer at a military base in Altai Krai barking at a crowd of draftees that they are responsible for acquiring their own first aid supplies. “Men, just don’t laugh, ask your wives, girlfriends or mothers for sanitary pads. The cheapest pads, plus the cheapest tampons. You know what the tampons are for? Just put them straight into bullet wounds…” she says, urging them to ask their relatives for money to purchase anything they need. The leaked footage prompted mockery on social media for the seemingly dysfunctional “partial mobilization,” but Vladimir Putin’s allies jumped to his defense. “You don’t need sanitary pads,” said United Russia lawmaker Dmitry Perminov, suggesting the video was “fake” and citing Putin’s promise that all draftees will be provided with everything they need.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Russia says ready for U.S. prisoner swap talks but scolds embassy
MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue.
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
Vladimir Putin Insists Russia Has Not Lost Anything From Waging Ukraine War
Putin told an economic forum that Western countries are trying "to maintain the old world order that is beneficial only to them."
U.S. Approaching 'Dangerous Brink' in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador Warns
The Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has warned that Washington is reaching a "dangerous brink" in its support of Ukraine, according to reports. Speaking to media, Antonov criticized the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons according to a Google-translated Telegram post. Antonov was asked about a recent...
U.S. ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on
WASHINGTON — The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia’s war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.
China to Stand by Russia—Xi 'Cannot Alienate Putin'
Vladimir Putin's seven-month war in Ukraine may have tested the boundaries of his strategic partnership with Xi Jinping, but China's leader is unlikely to desert his Russian counterpart any time soon, despite what some in the West may believe. Beijing so far has tolerated everything from the Kremlin's blocking of...
U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- All Americans in Russia should leave immediately, according to a security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. The warning came as the Russian government rounds up men to force them to fight in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. citizens have been arrested in protests against the war, according to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
Biden says U.S. will never recognize Russian claims on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as the United States prepared new sanctions to impose once Moscow annexes new areas of Ukraine.
Meta shuts down ‘influence operations’ from Russia and China that sought to influence Western public opinion on U.S. politicians and war in Ukraine
Fake accounts based in Russia and China tried to influence the U.S. public and Czech citizens. Western social media platforms and its users continue to be targets of disinformation operations aiming to manipulate public opinion. In a Tuesday blog post, Facebook parent Meta announced that it has shut down “influence...
Comments / 1