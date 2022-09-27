Jo Key World Tour comes to The Fox Theatre Jo Koy

Coming off of the highly anticipated Universal Picture film, “Easter Sunday” and his newly released Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Comedian Jo Koy announces his 2023 Jo Koy World Tour. Venue pre-sale will begin on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and tickets go on-sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to purchase at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499.

Marquee Club access is now available with Marquee Club Level seats only. Club Level seats are in the front balcony (the Loge) section of the theatre and available for purchase at the on-sale. For information on a variety of annual membership packages with Club Level seats, please email sales@foxtheatre.org.

Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU) and Radio City Music Hall (New York City) to name a few. In November 2022, Koy will headline for the first time at Madison Square Garden for the NYCF. In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor’s office in Honolulu proclaimed Nov. 24 as “Jo Koy Day.” The Jo Koy World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

His highly anticipated fourth Netflix stand-up special, “Live From The Los Angeles Forum” will premiere globally on Sept. 13. The special is a follow up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin’ In Hot. Koy has already had four highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, “Jo Koy: In His Elements” on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

