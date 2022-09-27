ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Easterling Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Olivia Newton-John: ‘Every Day With Olivia There Was A Hint Of Magic’

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Olivia Newton-John ’s husband, John Easterling, is celebrating what would have been the singer’s 74th birthday by looking back on the many years they shared together before her death in August .

In a lengthy tribute post shared on Instagram, Easterling recalled the first time he took Newton-John on vacation for her birthday, whisking her off to the Out Islands of the Bahamas for a week-long stay in a secluded house only accessible by boat.

“There are so many islands there you almost always have an island in sight when you’re out on your boat,” he wrote. “It was private, it was wonderful, and we would take the boat to uninhabited islands and beach it and just explore – just the two of us.”

The picture-perfect vacation took a turn when the pair visited the Great Guana Cay and found themselves — and their boat — at the mercy of hard rain, intense winds, and choppy waters from a passing storm. He recalled: “Olivia got behind me holding tight as I was navigating this 23-foot-runabout with a center consul. The only instrument was a magnetic compass.”

Easterling maintained control of the vessel while the storm passed over and the conditions subsided, leaving the turquoise sea awash with sunlight as a rainbow split across the horizon while dolphins leaped at the bow of the boat.

“Oliva looked at me like I was a superhero, and I knew it was mostly blind faith and dumb luck,” he added. “As the dolphins led us over the gorgeous aqua water, under the rainbow towards the lighthouse, we both recognized the fingerprints of the supernatural were all over this — and that’s the way we lived our life.”

Easterling concluded with a sweet send-off, adding: “Every day with Olivia there was a hint of magic and [every day] with Olivia was a bit of the supernatural. Happy Birthday Honey – I love you!”

