ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Kansas school’s soccer match aims to address fentanyl epidemic

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) -- A soccer game at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee Tuesday night came with a message about the epidemic of fentanyl poisoning deaths. It was in honor of Cooper Davis, a Shawnee teen who died after taking what he thought was half a Percocet - for fun. The pill actually contained the dangerously strong drug.
SHAWNEE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans

The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Missouri Education
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
KCTV 5

2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Area high school cancels Friday night football game

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Northern Heights High School in Lyon County announced to parents and fans that they will not play Friday against Olpe. In a statement to parents, the school said: “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Education#Linus K12#Linus High School#Fentanyl#Soccer#Sports#Cable News Network Inc#Discovery Company
KCTV 5

Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Child burned, taken to hospital following car fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A car fire in Overland Park on Thursday afternoon led to a child being taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the incident happened in the 7200 block of W. 71st St. just after 1 p.m. That isn’t far from the intersection of 71st and Metcalf Avenue.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
KCTV 5

KCK woman outraged that disgraced cop Golubski allowed to go home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Ophelia Williams has been through a lot. She says she was raped numerous times by a powerful detective in the Kansas City, Kansas, police force. That detective, Roger Golubski, is facing federal charges related to rape and kidnapping but a federal judge allowed Golubski to go home while awaiting trial.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy