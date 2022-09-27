ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Multitasking nightmare: Average service industry workers juggles 11 tasks each shift

NEW YORK — Every task counts — a new survey has revealed “absolute chaos” ensues for three in four front-line service industry workers if they forget something during their shift. The poll of 1,000 American employees in service industries — food and beverage, hospitality, etc. — found the average worker has 11 tasks to complete by the end of each shift.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Automation#Construction Set#Construction Industry#Arden University#The 2030 Workforce Report
demolitionandrecycling.media

Earthworks specialist expands fleet

UK earthmoving and excavation rental specialist CW Russell has expanded its equipment fleet, with the addition of three machines from Hyundai’s A-Series construction equipment range. The company, which provides aggregates, site clearance, earthmoving and excavation services across the northeast of the country, added the new HX300AL and HX330AL crawler...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Recurly Enhances Revenue Recognition Solution, Helping Subscription Businesses Automate Complex Accounting Processes

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Recurly, Inc., a leading subscription management and billing platform for high-growth brands, has announced an agreement to acquire LeapRev, a global revenue recognition and forecasting solution. This acquisition will create a single source for subscription management, recurring billing, and revenue management that empowers Recurly customers to better focus on driving growth among increasingly complex and evolving revenue accounting and reporting standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005356/en/ Recurly launches enhanced revenue recognition capabilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
aircargonews.net

DB Schenker’s 3D printing and virtual warehousie for spare parts logistics

Logistics provider DB Schenker is offering 3D printing and virtual warehousing in what it says will make spare parts supply chains becomes faster, cheaper, and more sustainable. DB Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes said: “We are the first global logistics provider to offer spare parts delivery via 3D printing. Products from...
TECHNOLOGY
demolitionandrecycling.media

Powerscreen to highlight crushing equipment at Bauma

Delivered directly to your inbox, Demolition & Recycling International Newsletter features the pick of the breaking news stories, product launches, show reports and more from KHL's world-class editorial team. Komatsu to highlight electric machines at Bauma. The manufacturer will exhibit 27 new and existing machinery at the show. Wacker Neuson...
ECONOMY
demolitionandrecycling.media

Can SME contractors be hydrogen powered?

As investment in hydrogen as a green energy source gathers pace across Europe, so too must its implementation across the construction sector. But with small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) forming the very backbone of the European and British economies – 98.9% of enterprises in the European Union and 99.9% in the UK are classed as SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) – a more inclusive hydrogen infrastructure is needed now in order for more construction businesses to begin working with hydrogen cost effectively.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
demolitionandrecycling.media

Wacker Neuson to launch EW100 wheeled excavator at Bauma

Equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson is to launch the EW100 wheeled excavator at Bauma 2022, the company has confirmed. The machine has a 10 t operating weight and is said to improve operator safety through the use of a rear view camera, which gives the operator a full view of their surroundings, and a flattened engine hood.
ECONOMY
hospitalitytech.com

The Network’s Role in Hospitality’s Ongoing Digital Transformation

The trend of moving applications and other digital resources to public cloud environments can help hoteliers deliver on digital transformation but also creates its own set of unique challenges. Todd Miller, VP of Technology Solutions, Nitel and Mark Dickey, Chief Revenue Officer, Nitel. While Digital Transformation is a relatively new...
INDUSTRY
demolitionandrecycling.media

Komatsu to highlight electric machines at Bauma

Alongside the PC228USLC-11 excavator, PW98MR-11 midi excavator and K100 boom change system for its PC490HRD-11 demolition excavator, Komatsu is to highlight its shifts towards electric machines at global trade show Bauma next month, . Part of the company’s decision to focus on electrification, Komatsu says, is its long-term goal to...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Leaders Expect Circular Economy to Increase Profits Through 2025

Close to 74% of supply chain leaders expect profits to increase between now and 2025 as a result of applying circular economy principles, according to a Gartner survey. On average, supply chain organizations have been applying circular economy principles for three years to approximately 16% of their product portfolio. “There...
ECONOMY
healthpodcastnetwork.com

291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022

291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022. Earlier this year, the Australian Medtech sector reunited in Melbourne to learn, connect and celebrate its achievements at the AusMedtech 2022 Conference, by AusBiotech . It was a record turn out and a great event overall, and Talking HealthTech was there recording interviews with speakers in our booth.
WORLD
monitordaily.com

New ELFF Report Examines Changing Workplaces

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (ELFF) released the 2022 Industry Future Council (IFC) report, “Adapting to Changing Workers and Workplaces,” that examines issues and best practices around hybrid work, recruiting, hiring, training and leadership due to pandemic and related labor market disruptions. The report follows up on last year’s comprehensive study, which identified three primary areas of focus: technology, workforce and economics & policy. IFC participants identified three themes they considered most important to the future of the workforce, the workplace and the industry.
ECONOMY
salestechstar.com

NetSuite Launches Ship Central to Help Organizations Improve Warehouse Operations

New mobile application enhances the entire packing-to-delivery process to expedite shipments and minimize costs. To help organizations further improve the efficiency of warehouse operations, Oracle NetSuite unveiled NetSuite Ship Central. NetSuite Ship Central is a mobile application that helps organizations optimize operations, eliminate manual processes, and accelerate customer deliveries. The solution equips warehouse workers with packing and shipping capabilities on a mobile or kiosk device.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy