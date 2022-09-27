ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Coziest Cabin Airbnb In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking to get away from the chaos of the city and the pressures of everyday life, might we suggest taking a trip to a cozy cabin in the woods? You can disconnect from your electronic gadgets, curl up by the fireplace and watch the leaves fall around you . If this all sounds good to you, Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state in the U.S., graciously helping make the decision of where to enjoy your dream escape that much easier.

So, what's the best cabin Airbnb in Ohio? Wildwood Hill Cabin in Sugarcreek . Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about it:

"Wildwood Hill is a one-bedroom cabin for four, surrounded by acres of woodland for total privacy, peace and quiet. It has an open cathedral design with authentic logs for a rustic feel while providing plenty of modern amenities. There is no TV, but you’ll have a fire to warm up while enjoying a glass of wine or hot cocoa and a hot tub to relax in under the stars."

Looking to travel out of state? Check out Trips to Discover 's full list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state.

