ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Stephen A. Smith on branching out into politics, pop culture and more on his new ‘Know Mercy’ podcast

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOniB_0iC8YOqE00

This week, Stephen A. Smith joined The Big Tigger Morning Show on Atlanta's V-103, to talk about the launch of his brand new Cadence13 podcast, Know Mercy , just the latest venture in Smith's quest to expand his platform already encompassing sports television, radio, and journalism.

LISTEN NOW: The Big Tigger Morning Show with Stephen A. Smith

"What haven't I done in sports?," Stephen A. wonders. "I've been blessed enough to do a lot, and accomplish a lot... I'm still doing 'First Take,' it's been number one for ten-eleven years now, and counting! It's not like I'm giving that up, but one of the things that I've always wanted to do, is I've always wanted to expand my portfolio and extend beyond the parameters of sports."

"I've done it to some degree on 'First Take' and on ESPN," Smith adds, "where there's pertinent issues that jump off and it'll touch the world of sports but we had an excuse to venture beyond those parameters and really get into the kind of stuff we wanted to get into, whether it's political/social justice issues, news events... things of that nature."

"Folks had been wanting me to do a podcast for years," Smith continues. "There's this belief that I once did podcasts... I've never done a podcast before. What they would do, is they would splice segments or bits from a radio show that I have done or a television appearance that I would have made, and put it together and called it a podcast. No, I've never done a podcast..."

"I'm unapologetically trying to be 'global,' I'm not gonna deny that to anybody," Smith tells Big Tigger . "I've always, always wanted to have a voice, I wanted to make sure that what I said resonated, for better or worse... and I've been blessed enough to be in that position, now it's a new challenge because of the kind of effect I've had in the world sports. Am I gonna pull that off in news? Am I gonna pull that off as it pertains to politics? By the way, do I want to? Are you sure this is wise? This is kind of scary, you could build that portfolio on that platform -- you could also build enemies or whatever. I don't give a damn bro, I'm always me... You've known me for years and I'm not changing."

Listen to the full interview with Stephen A. and Big Tigger above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300jPa_0iC8YOqE00
Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith Photo credit Stephen A. Smith and Cadence13

LISTEN NOW: Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith

In his inaugural episode , Stephen A. shares his American dream success story and sits down with multi-platinum rapper LL Cool J to discuss his barrier-breaking music journey, their shared experiences growing up in Hollis, Queens, and LL’s meteoric rise to Hip Hop icon. It is a provocative hour of storytelling only Stephen A. Smith can bring.

Stephen A. Smith knows mercy…when it’s warranted. On “Know Mercy” Stephen A. will give you his straight shooter point of view beyond the world of sports, breaking barriers and pulling back the curtain on politics, entertainment, and business. Three times a week, you’ll hear his unfiltered opinions on front page news and pertinent cultural events, as well as interviews with outspoken celebrities and thought leaders across the societal arena. You’re guaranteed to be entertained, informed, and motivated. And one thing will be clear: you don't need to know sports to know mercy. Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith is a presentation of Cadence13, an Audacy studio.

Browse and follow your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Conscious Hip Hop , Hip Hop Uncut , and Women of Hip Hop -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Greg Street's Dirty South Hip Hop !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Rich Homie Quan playing the Tabernacle tonight!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multi-platinum rapper Rich Homie Quan is performing at the Tabernacle tonight to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape! The Atlanta native stopped by CBS 46 to talk about his next project Family & Mula, his independent record label Rich Homie Entertainment and much more!
ATLANTA, GA
thewarriorwire.org

Star-Studded Santiago: First Female Football Player in APS

As notoriously peppy North Atlanta students, dubs and their peers seem to wish– or even pray — away the times that they shared at Sutton Middle School. However, as painful as these years of middle learning, puberty, and the path to inner spirituality are, one thing stays consistent: the Saturday Sutton football games. This year though, the team has a new upper hand on their keen competition, and her name is Nivea Santiago.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, GA
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA
rollingout.com

Lance Robertson of CBD City to host Hapeville Hemp Festival

Lance Robertson is the owner of CBD City in the Cascade Heights neighborhood of Atlanta. CBD City is filled with multiple forms of CBD to fit every type of need and carries products such as CBD oil, CBD gummies, CBD pet treats and more. On Oct. 1, Robertson will be...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Stephen A.
thecentersquare.com

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta

Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
ATLANTA, GA
multihousingnews.com

Ashcroft Capital Acquires Four Communities in Atlanta

The properties are located in McDonough, Kennesaw and Dallas, Ga. and total 1,080 units. Ashcroft Capital has expanded its multifamily portfolio in the metro Atlanta area with the acquisition of four communities that are all nearly fully occupied. The firm acquired the four communities for an undisclosed price. The portfolio...
MCDONOUGH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Espn
claytoncrescent.org

Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home

Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
RIVERDALE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Podcast
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
HAMPTON, GA
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy