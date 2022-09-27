ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

World War II vet, 102, recalls service in the Pacific

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpsFl_0iC8YKJK00

Navy veteran Jesse Allison Linam was a chief fire controlman during World War II in the South Pacific from 1940 to 1946 who recently shared his wartime experiences with the Department of Veterans Affairs Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

“It was never a dull moment . We would watch those young fighter pilots come in for a landing and sometimes they couldn’t get the plane stopped in time,” said Linam in a VA news release. “It was one of my ship’s jobs to fish them out of the water. We never lost a pilot.”

Being a crewmember on USS Chicago meant your job was to engage in war and not just pull pilots from the drink, said Linam.

“The Japanese thought they had us figured during the battle at Guadalcanal,” he said. “It started with a B-25 Mitchell spotting a Japanese fleet coming out of Tokyo and reported it. It was determined that the fleet wasn’t headed toward our location, so we were told not to worry about them.”

But reports kept streaming in that the Japanese fleet would change direction from time to time and maintained a slow cruising speed. The last report before night fell was that the fleet had turned toward the Chicago’s position but maintained a slow speed. Predictions were set for an early morning attack. It wasn’t until during the cover of night that everything changed.

“When the Japanese arrived a little after midnight, the ocean became illuminated with star shells and floats, and here we were protecting transports in no condition to fight,” recalled Linam. “The Japanese fleet opened up on us. We lost four of the cruisers and torpedoes blew off our bow and damaged the superstructure.”

The American Pacific fleet consisted of five heavy cruisers and several destroyers.

The Chicago swung back around to engage the Japanese.

“By the time we got into the fight, our destroyers had sunk four of their cruisers. The rest of the Japanese fleet disengaged from the fight when they saw the Chicago coming back because they thought there was an aircraft carrier nearby. Why would a crippled ship reengage if it didn’t have some heavy backup?”

After the battle at Guadalcanal, the Chicago went to the shipyard to be repaired and refurbished with new guns and radar before heading back out to the Pacific.

Linam and the Chicago’s last mission was to go back to the South Pacific and go island hopping, attacking Japanese bases and depots located on different islands. The Chicago met its demise while en route to attack a Japanese stronghold on the Island of Rennell.

“A friend and I were on lookout on the observation deck a little before midnight when we saw this Japanese scout plane dropping little blue flares,” said Linam. “As soon as the plane got overhead, it turned 90 degrees and kept dropping flares. Soon after, we were hit by four torpedoes. Apparently, there were several Japanese torpedo bombers waiting for the scout plane to finish marking our location before they attacked.

“We were able to do enough damage control to keep the ship from sinking and to get a tug to come out and tow us for repairs. A short time later as we were getting towed, another wave of torpedo bombers came in and hit us with four more torpedoes.”

The second round of attacks sealed the fate of the Chicago to a grave under the waves.

“Before I was able to abandon ship, I had two new sailors come running up to me and ask what they were supposed to do,” Linam said. “I told them to start running, and when they get to the edge of the boat to jump off as hard as they can and to start swimming. They need to do this to get away from the ship or the vacuum from the ship going down will pull them under.

“One of the young sailors started crying and said he didn’t know how to swim. I asked him how in the hell did you get into the Navy, and he said that when he was asked that, he lied. I asked him if he knew how to dog paddle and he said yes. I told him I will run and jump off the boat with him and when he hit the water to paddle as hard as he could. We lined up and started to run. When we got to the edge of the boat I stopped… and he jumped.”

Before the ship gave its final salute, Linam was called to help the wounded get overboard.

“I was helping sailors in the infirmary get overboard. These sailors worked in the engine room and when we were attacked, the engine room was heavily damaged and hot steam burned several sailors badly. I was approached by an engine room sailor asking for help to tie his life vest on. I put a loop in the waist belt of his vest and pulled it tight.”

Linam was injured when he was blown into a steel door and received shrapnel wounds to his foot.

He has been married for 77 years to his first love, Irene.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

Comments / 4

Related
Cadrene Heslop

480 Soldiers Destroyed By Crocodiles In World War II

Did you know crocodiles played a role in World War II battles? According to historical journalists, this is the case. An army of 480 Japanese soldiers passed on because of an attack by saltwater crocodiles. This event happened during the Battle of Ramree Island during World War II. In 1942, during World War II, the Japanese Imperial Army captured Ramree Island. This location is off the Burma coast, 70 miles south of Akyab, now called Sittwe. (source)
Outdoor Life

Citations Dropped for Magnet Fishermen Who Uncovered 86 Rockets and Other Ordnance on a Georgia Army Base

A group of magnet fisherman who found rockets, unexploded ordnance, and Youtube fame while fishing at a Georgia Army base had their citations dropped. Bryce Nachtwey, Matt Jackson, and a third individual were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet detecting after they pulled belts of large caliber ammunition, mortar shells and other rusty military equipment out of the Canoochee River, which runs through Fort Stewart.
FORT STEWART, GA
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#South Pacific#Veteran#Navy#Japanese
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
World War II
The US Sun

Watch US Army paratrooper ‘one second from death’ as he opens reserve chute just in time after heart-stopping freefall

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a paratrooper almost crashed to the ground as his parachute failed to open. The US Army commando freefell for at least 15 seconds before his reserve thankfully inflated just seconds before he reached the ground. A heart-stopping clip shows several paratroopers slowly descending through the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Grant Piper News

Wreck of Rare World War I Destroyer Found

The United States did not lose many ships during World War I, especially when compared to World War II. Most of the US-flagged ships destroyed during World War I were merchant ships and freighters. The only four surface ships to be confirmed lost during World War I as the result of enemy mines or torpedoes only numbered four. There was one destroyer, one armored cruiser, one battleship, and one Coast Guard vessel confirmed destroyed by enemy activity, according to data compiled by the US Merchant Marine.
americanmilitarynews.com

A ‘mischievous act of defiance gone wrong’: Navy prosecutors say sailor hated life on warship destroyed in fire

A 19-year-old San Diego sailor was so unhappy with his life as a deck seaman after failing to become a Navy SEAL that, in the summer of 2020, he snuck into a vehicle storage area on the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard and ignited a spark, according to Navy prosecutors. That spark turned into a blaze that, over the next four days, burned and destroyed the $1.2 billion dollar warship, they said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines

The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Vice

Man Behind US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Hires a U-Haul, Cuts Ankle Tag, and Flees

His unassailable charm was said to have penetrated the U.S. Navy better than the Soviets ever could, as he gained unprecedented access to classified military information through a massive bribery network. Now, Leonard Glenn Francis has pulled off yet another daring feat, successfully escaping house arrest just weeks before he’s set to be sentenced for masterminding the Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy