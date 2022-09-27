ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town celebrates 10th Annual Secaucus Restaurant Night

Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council present the 10th Annual Secaucus Restaurant Night. The event will take place on Thursday, September 29. Sample some of Secaucus’ best eats from 6 to 9 p.m. It costs $5 per sampling. Tickets can be purchased on location the evening of...
Passaic County town immerses itself in poetry

Word Seed Inc.’s fifth annual Paterson Poetry Festival will take place in downtown Paterson this weekend at the Passaic County Court House Plaza, 77 Hamilton St. The event will be held in-person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with virtual programming planned 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge

Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
MONTCLAIR, NJ
31 Mulberry to be sold in 2024

The physical limitations of the current Episcopal House at 31 Mulberry Street in Newark have been apparent for many years. While we appreciated the central Newark location, Bishops Croneberger, Beckwith, and I also recognized that the building itself presents challenges in adequately supporting the ministry of our staff, congregations and diocesan organizations.
NEWARK, NJ
Sign-ups begin for first-ever Jersey City Marathon

Get your running gear and sneakers ready for next spring, as sign-ups are open for the first-ever Jersey City Marathon, taking place on April 23, 2023. The event, hosted by the Jersey City Road Runners, will feature a full and half-marathon winding through a number of the city’s neighborhoods, and will be a USA Track & Field sanctioned event.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Apple Tree House in JSQ to be converted to historic museum

Sweeping changes are coming to Journal Square. In addition to the new Pompidou Jersey City and Loews Theater, the Jersey City Council has voted to lease the Van Wagenen House — also known as The Apple Tree House — to the Museum of Jersey City History (MJCH). Located at 298 Academy Street, the new building will be called the Museum of Jersey City History at Apple Tree House.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Ibby’s Falafel Listed for Sale in Jersey City

Ibby’s Falafel, a downtown Jersey City restaurant that has been serving the community for almost three decades, has put out a feeler aiming to find someone to take over the business. Ibby’s Falafel at 303 Grove Street has been listed for sale or rent through Exit Realty. The brochure...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Opening Alert: The Lomo Truck, Garfield, NJ

The Lomo Truck, the popular Peruvian restaurant, has expanded with a new location in Garfield. This is their fourth location, with spots already in Jersey City, Passaic and Woodland Park. The menu (View Site) of Peruvian cuisine includes appetizers, entrees, and desserts served for lunch and dinner. All dishes are...
GARFIELD, NJ
Jersey City Theater Center Presents DakhaBrakha

Jersey City Theater Center will present Ukrainian world music quartet DakhaBrakha at White Eagle Hall on Wednesday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, Ukrainian “ethno-chaos” band DakhaBrakha, create a world of unexpected new music. The name DakhaBrakha means “give/take” in the old Ukrainian language. Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, Russian and Australian traditional instrumentation, the quartet’s astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
