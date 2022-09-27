Read full article on original website
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
Town celebrates 10th Annual Secaucus Restaurant Night
Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council present the 10th Annual Secaucus Restaurant Night. The event will take place on Thursday, September 29. Sample some of Secaucus’ best eats from 6 to 9 p.m. It costs $5 per sampling. Tickets can be purchased on location the evening of...
Passaic County town immerses itself in poetry
Word Seed Inc.’s fifth annual Paterson Poetry Festival will take place in downtown Paterson this weekend at the Passaic County Court House Plaza, 77 Hamilton St. The event will be held in-person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with virtual programming planned 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
City of Hoboken unveils expanded Southwest Resiliency Park design
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the City of Hoboken have unveiled the final concept design for the expanded Southwest Resiliency Park that will serve the dual purpose of providing recreation space and flood mitigation. . The expansion doubles the size of the existing one-acre Southwest Resiliency Park at 58 Jackson Street,...
Bell and clock tower will soon arrive in Fitzpatrick Park
The new bell and clock tower for Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne is expected to arrive soon, Mayor James Davis has announced. The bell tower will be delivered on or about Wednesday, October 5. The City Council voted unanimously in January of this year to award the contract for the construction...
Bayonne NAACP announces honorees and recognition recipients for 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The Bayonne Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has announced the Honorees and Recognition Recipients for its 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 for the annual fundraiser to be held...
Bayonne library holding book sale on October 3 and 5
The Bayonne Public Library will hold a book sale on Monday, October 3 and Wednesday October 5. The sale will run from 3 to 6 p.m. in the basement of the library. Attendees are asked to enter through the side door of he library on 31st Street. At the sale,...
All religious holidays may be eliminated in Clifton, NJ, schools
The Clifton Public School district is considering the elimination of all non-federal holidays that come with a day off. School officials say the school year is getting too long, extending almost to July. They also claim the move would be a reflection of diversity. Some parents say it would be...
baristanet.com
Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge
Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
dioceseofnewark.org
31 Mulberry to be sold in 2024
The physical limitations of the current Episcopal House at 31 Mulberry Street in Newark have been apparent for many years. While we appreciated the central Newark location, Bishops Croneberger, Beckwith, and I also recognized that the building itself presents challenges in adequately supporting the ministry of our staff, congregations and diocesan organizations.
hudsontv.com
Hudson County Should Be Spared Severe Weather As Remnants of Hurricane Ian Hit South Jersey This Weekend
AccuWeather is predicting northeastern New Jersey, including Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union Counties, will be spared severe remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend. Four inches of rain, coastal flooding and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are all anticipated for the southern part of the state from...
Sign-ups begin for first-ever Jersey City Marathon
Get your running gear and sneakers ready for next spring, as sign-ups are open for the first-ever Jersey City Marathon, taking place on April 23, 2023. The event, hosted by the Jersey City Road Runners, will feature a full and half-marathon winding through a number of the city’s neighborhoods, and will be a USA Track & Field sanctioned event.
jerseycityupfront.com
Apple Tree House in JSQ to be converted to historic museum
Sweeping changes are coming to Journal Square. In addition to the new Pompidou Jersey City and Loews Theater, the Jersey City Council has voted to lease the Van Wagenen House — also known as The Apple Tree House — to the Museum of Jersey City History (MJCH). Located at 298 Academy Street, the new building will be called the Museum of Jersey City History at Apple Tree House.
Popular Doughnut Shop Opens Another Bergen County Location, More Across NJ Planned
Popular doughnut shop Mochinut is opening another Bergen County location — with a handful of others planned to open across New Jersey. Mochinut's latest store is set to open at 184 Essex St., in Lodi, according to BoozyBurbs. The "Mochinut" is a doughnut made out of mochi, sticky sweet...
jerseydigs.com
Ibby’s Falafel Listed for Sale in Jersey City
Ibby’s Falafel, a downtown Jersey City restaurant that has been serving the community for almost three decades, has put out a feeler aiming to find someone to take over the business. Ibby’s Falafel at 303 Grove Street has been listed for sale or rent through Exit Realty. The brochure...
Jersey City Medical Center Announces Grant Donated in Support of New Food Initiative
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, was awarded a $15,000 grant on September 26 from The Provident Bank Foundation to support its Food FARMacy program. “We are grateful to The Provident Bank Foundation for this grant and plan to use the funds to stock our pantry shelves,”...
Hudson County Chapter of Native Plant Society to hold fall plant sale
The Hudson County Chapter of The Native Plant Society of New Jersey (NPSNJ) will hold their fall plant sale on October 1. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nature’s Park Café and Eatery in James J. Braddock Park at 5 Lakeside Drive South in North Bergen.
Secaucus to hold town wide garage sale on October 1
Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council invite all residents to participate in a town wide garage sale. The sales will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 1. The rain date is 8 a.m. on October 2. Residents interested in participating in the sale had to register online...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: The Lomo Truck, Garfield, NJ
The Lomo Truck, the popular Peruvian restaurant, has expanded with a new location in Garfield. This is their fourth location, with spots already in Jersey City, Passaic and Woodland Park. The menu (View Site) of Peruvian cuisine includes appetizers, entrees, and desserts served for lunch and dinner. All dishes are...
Jersey City Theater Center Presents DakhaBrakha
Jersey City Theater Center will present Ukrainian world music quartet DakhaBrakha at White Eagle Hall on Wednesday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, Ukrainian “ethno-chaos” band DakhaBrakha, create a world of unexpected new music. The name DakhaBrakha means “give/take” in the old Ukrainian language. Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, Russian and Australian traditional instrumentation, the quartet’s astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.
