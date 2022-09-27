Cape Coral declares state of emergency, evacuation mandatory for parts of the city

City manager Rob Hernandez declared a state of local emergency for Cape Coral earlier today, and Lee County issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A and Zone B, which includes a majority of Cape Coral.

Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter said residents should start evacuating.

"I advise our residents who are going to shelter to please find a friend or a relative or hotel outside of the evacuation zones, that are clearly listed, or to go to one of our local shelters," Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter said at a press conference today. "This is a very serious storm, and I ask our community to please take this storm very seriously."

The storm surge in Zone A is projected to be between four to seven feet, according to Gunter.

Latest updates on Ian:Hurricane Ian: Lee County under hurricane warning as Ian continues to strengthen

Cape residents respond:Cape Coral residents brace for Hurricane Ian

Cape city hall and facilities closed:Cape Coral city hall and other facilities closed as Hurricane Ian approaches

Fire Chief Ryan Lamb said the decision to issue a mandatory evacuation was not a decision taken lightly, but it was made to protect lives.

"We know that this is not only an inconvenience to those residents, It's something that puts strain on our local traffic network, and to ask them to be displaced from their from their home, It is a big deal," Lamb said.

Lamb said the state of local emergency gives the city of Cape Coral the power to take emergency actions, make emergency purchases, and enact emergency plans to protect against price gouging.

Lamb said the city's 800 employees are going to be active during storm, and the fire and police departments are double staffed.

He warns residents that once winds reach and sustain 45 miles per hour, police and fire service will stop until winds go below 45 miles per hour.

The public works department will also clear the roadways once winds have resided, and the department has been preparing the canals by dropping the water levels.

Residents are encouraged to call 311 for non-emergencies.

Construction sites and materials can be found throughout the city, and Gunter said that the city has told contractors that it is their responsibility to secure those sites as best they can.

"So we started that process yesterday and working with our stakeholders to make sure that gets done," Gunter said.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.