Read full article on original website
Related
Six in 10 Americans think Congress is out of touch with climate change: poll
Six in 10 American adults think Congress is "out of touch" with climate change, an Insider/Morning Consult poll indicates.
After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
Democrats lead generic congressional ballot by 4 points: poll
Democrats lead Republicans in the generic congressional ballot by 4 points with Election Day less than six weeks away, according to a new poll. A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Friday found 45 percent of respondents plan to vote for a Democrat in their congressional district, while 41 percent plan to support a Republican. Democrats’ lead is 1-point narrower from three weeks ago, when the party lead in the poll by 5 points.
Comments / 0