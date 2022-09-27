Democrats lead Republicans in the generic congressional ballot by 4 points with Election Day less than six weeks away, according to a new poll. A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Friday found 45 percent of respondents plan to vote for a Democrat in their congressional district, while 41 percent plan to support a Republican. Democrats’ lead is 1-point narrower from three weeks ago, when the party lead in the poll by 5 points.

