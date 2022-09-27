ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Man sentenced to life in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused deaths of 11 people

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing fentanyl and causing the deaths of 11 people, the Department of Justice said in a statement.The sentencing verdict on Monday comes six months after Aaron Rhy Broussard, 31, was found guilty on 17 counts including conspiracy, importation of fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury for the 2016 overdose deaths.He obtained illicit substances from China suppliers who smuggled them into the US, advertised the product on his disguise website PlantFoodUSA.Net and then mailed the drugs through the USPS, notes the DoJ. Consumers were...
Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths

"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
Deadly Overdoses Linked to Synthetic Opioids Called Nitazenes

A type of synthetic opioid is increasing leading to overdose deaths, according to a new CDC report. as a potential pain reliever medication. They have never been approved for clinical use in the United States. Overdose deaths linked to a powerful group of illegal synthetic opioids increased more than four...
Nearly all US states now set limits for opioid prescriptions

By the end of 2019, 39 states had enacted limits restricting prescriptions for opioid analgesics, according to new data released today by the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, with the vast majority of those limits having been enacted since 2016. The policy...
Minnesota man gets life in prison over 11 fentanyl overdose deaths

A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of selling lethal doses of fentanyl to 11 people, federal authorities said. A U.S. district judge in Minnesota imposed the sentence after telling Aaron Broussard, 31, that his “disregard for human life is terrifying,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Overview of Opioid Treatment Program Regulations by State

Opioid treatment programs (OTPs) are the only health care facilities that can offer patients all three forms of FDA-approved medication for opioid use disorder (OUD): methadone, buprenorphine, and injectable extended-release naltrexone.1 But Pew found that nearly all states have rules governing OTPs that are not based in evidence and in turn limit access to care or worsen patient experience.2.
Fentanyl in disguise: Expert calls deadly opioid's presence a 'slow-motion chemical weapon attack'

Fentanyl is more frequently appearing in disguised forms like prescription pills and "rainbow fentanyl." Unsuspecting victims are also coming in contact with the illicit opioid, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and deadly in small amounts, on or in everyday objects, according to law enforcement agencies and other experts who have warned of the presence of fentanyl on cash bills and food products.
