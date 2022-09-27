Read full article on original website
Related
Man sentenced to life in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused deaths of 11 people
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing fentanyl and causing the deaths of 11 people, the Department of Justice said in a statement.The sentencing verdict on Monday comes six months after Aaron Rhy Broussard, 31, was found guilty on 17 counts including conspiracy, importation of fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury for the 2016 overdose deaths.He obtained illicit substances from China suppliers who smuggled them into the US, advertised the product on his disguise website PlantFoodUSA.Net and then mailed the drugs through the USPS, notes the DoJ. Consumers were...
EMT replaced fentanyl with another liquid while working for ambulance service, feds say
By doing so, she risked the chance of a patient potentially receiving the tampered-with drugs in Massachusetts, prosecutors say.
Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply
Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses. One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.
More people may have overdosed from fentanyl than know it because emergency rooms rarely screen for the drug: study
Most patients hospitalized for an overdose are screened with a 1980s toxicology test that doesn't include fentanyl testing, a new study shows.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths
"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
Xylazine, the newest killer street drug in Michigan: What you need to know
A non-opioid animal tranquilizer for which there is no antidote is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine, a fast-acting central nervous system depressant that is not approved for human use, is showing up largely in fentanyl, the...
Healthline
Deadly Overdoses Linked to Synthetic Opioids Called Nitazenes
A type of synthetic opioid is increasing leading to overdose deaths, according to a new CDC report. as a potential pain reliever medication. They have never been approved for clinical use in the United States. Overdose deaths linked to a powerful group of illegal synthetic opioids increased more than four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An animal tranquilizer poisoning the heroin supply has drug policy experts worried
A tranquilizer used for animals is appearing more frequently in street drugs across North America, alarming drug policy experts and harm reduction advocates alike. Xylazine may sound like the name of a "Star Trek" character, but it's actually a muscle relaxer widely used in veterinary medicine – and it's causing big problems across the continent.
Health Officials Warn of Rainbow Fentanyl Being Used to Target Children and Young Adults
Health officials are warning of rainbow fentanyl that looks like candy, saying it could pose a threat to children — as well as young adults — as the lethal pills look similar to candy. The Drug Enforcement Administration recently issued a warning about the "alarming" trend of rainbow...
MedicalXpress
Nearly all US states now set limits for opioid prescriptions
By the end of 2019, 39 states had enacted limits restricting prescriptions for opioid analgesics, according to new data released today by the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, with the vast majority of those limits having been enacted since 2016. The policy...
Minnesota man gets life in prison over 11 fentanyl overdose deaths
A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of selling lethal doses of fentanyl to 11 people, federal authorities said. A U.S. district judge in Minnesota imposed the sentence after telling Aaron Broussard, 31, that his “disregard for human life is terrifying,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Fentanyl: Too dangerous to trust Moscow with, but you can score some in middle school
The Commerce Department announced last week that from now on, the chemicals needed to make fentanyl can only be exported to Russia with a license. The Commerce Department considers them “potentially useful for Russia’s chemical and biological weapons production capabilities .”. Meanwhile, also last week, a 13-year-old in...
pewtrusts.org
Overview of Opioid Treatment Program Regulations by State
Opioid treatment programs (OTPs) are the only health care facilities that can offer patients all three forms of FDA-approved medication for opioid use disorder (OUD): methadone, buprenorphine, and injectable extended-release naltrexone.1 But Pew found that nearly all states have rules governing OTPs that are not based in evidence and in turn limit access to care or worsen patient experience.2.
The DEA Warns About a Dangerous Drug Trend That Could Appeal to Kids & Young Adults
Earlier this week The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a warning about rainbow pills that contain fentanyl. The brightly colored, small, candy-like pills are being used in an effort by drug cartels to appeal to kids and young adults, the DEA reports. “Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that...
KIDS・
Fentanyl in disguise: Expert calls deadly opioid's presence a 'slow-motion chemical weapon attack'
Fentanyl is more frequently appearing in disguised forms like prescription pills and "rainbow fentanyl." Unsuspecting victims are also coming in contact with the illicit opioid, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and deadly in small amounts, on or in everyday objects, according to law enforcement agencies and other experts who have warned of the presence of fentanyl on cash bills and food products.
parentherald.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Drives New Warnings About Deadliest Drug in the United States
A new wave of concern has spread among parents across the United States over rainbow fentanyl, with the multi-colored pills, powders, and blocks, which look similar to candy or sidewalk chalk, being sold and used in several states. They potentially pose a threat to young people, with the emergence of...
Minnesota fentanyl pill bust could be largest seizure in Midwest, cops say
Minnesota authorities said a recent bust of thousands of fentanyl pills could be the largest such seizure in the Midwest.
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Canada's safer opioid supply program reduces overdose risks
As opioid overdose deaths continue to soar, a Canadian program points to one way to save lives: providing "safer" opioids to people at high risk of overdose.
Comments / 0