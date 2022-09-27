ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Big Country News

Motorcyclist Who Struck Bear on Highway 12 Recovering in Hospital with Multiple Broken Ribs

SYRINGA - A motorcyclist who struck a bear while traveling along US Highway 12 in Idaho County over the weekend remains hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. The motorcyclist, who wishes to remain anonymous, is recovering after reportedly suffering seven broken ribs in the incident. The man says he was also knocked unconscious for a short period of time following the impact.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

No Overnight Growth Reported on Kettenbach Fire in Nez Perce County

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Kettenbach Fire burning on private land approximately 2-3 miles north of Culdesac remains at an estimated 65 acres. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is burning at a low intensity and mostly burning in grass. Two engine crews remain on site monitoring fire activity. The fire area is said to have received significant precipitation Wednesday night with more rain likely Thursday.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Four of Five Lots on State-Owned Island Near McCall Fail to Sell at Auction

When Idaho state officials auctioned off an exclusive island nestled on a mountain lake in the town of McCall earlier this month, only one of the five parcels of land sold. Now that most of Cougar Island, situated on Payette Lake, failed to sell, a Valley County commissioner who opposed auctioning off the state-owned island wants to discuss ways for the county to partner with the state to protect remaining parcels.
MCCALL, ID
IDAHO COUNTY, ID

Big Country News

Twin County United Way to Launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Free Book Program in Asotin, Nez Perce Counties

LEWISTON - On October 3, the Twin County United Way will launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library free book program in Asotin and Nez Perce counties in an effort to help pre-school children with their reading skills. Through the program, enrolled children have the opportunity to receive a free book in the mail once per month until they turn 5.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1

KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
OROFINO, ID
KLEWTV

Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
COTTONWOOD, ID
COTTONWOOD, ID

Big Country News

