Culdesac Man Found Deceased at Scene of Kettenbach Grade Fire
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., fire and medical crews were dispatched to Kettenbach Grade in Nez Perce County for reports of a controlled burn that had gotten out of control. Once arriving on scene, deputies learned that a Culdesac man had been involved in...
Motorcyclist Who Struck Bear on Highway 12 Recovering in Hospital with Multiple Broken Ribs
SYRINGA - A motorcyclist who struck a bear while traveling along US Highway 12 in Idaho County over the weekend remains hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. The motorcyclist, who wishes to remain anonymous, is recovering after reportedly suffering seven broken ribs in the incident. The man says he was also knocked unconscious for a short period of time following the impact.
No Overnight Growth Reported on Kettenbach Fire in Nez Perce County
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Kettenbach Fire burning on private land approximately 2-3 miles north of Culdesac remains at an estimated 65 acres. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is burning at a low intensity and mostly burning in grass. Two engine crews remain on site monitoring fire activity. The fire area is said to have received significant precipitation Wednesday night with more rain likely Thursday.
Four of Five Lots on State-Owned Island Near McCall Fail to Sell at Auction
When Idaho state officials auctioned off an exclusive island nestled on a mountain lake in the town of McCall earlier this month, only one of the five parcels of land sold. Now that most of Cougar Island, situated on Payette Lake, failed to sell, a Valley County commissioner who opposed auctioning off the state-owned island wants to discuss ways for the county to partner with the state to protect remaining parcels.
Pilot of Two Engine BE-60 Plane Makes Successful Landing at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport After Experiencing Engine Troubles
LEWISTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., a pilot notified the Lewiston Airport Tower that he was having engine troubles and that he was bringing his aircraft back to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire...
Motorcyclist strikes bear on Highway 12
SYRINGA - At approximately 1:08pm on Sunday September 25th a motorcyclist struck a bear near mile marker 110 on Highway 12. Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Fish & Game, Idaho State Police, Kooskia Ambulance, Lowell QRU have all responded to the incident. The roadway has been cleared. Injuries are unknown...
Twin County United Way to Launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Free Book Program in Asotin, Nez Perce Counties
LEWISTON - On October 3, the Twin County United Way will launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library free book program in Asotin and Nez Perce counties in an effort to help pre-school children with their reading skills. Through the program, enrolled children have the opportunity to receive a free book in the mail once per month until they turn 5.
Road Maintenance Work on Seven Devils Road to Begin October 3
RIGGINS - According to the U.S. Forest Service, road maintenance work on Forest Service Road #517 (Seven Devils Road) will begin October 3 and is expected to continue through October 23. During this time, visitors on the Salmon River Ranger District and Hells Canyon should be prepared for delays. The...
Fire Crews Respond to Wildfire on Kettenbach Grade North of Culdesac Wednesday Afternoon
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Idaho Department of Lands fire units were dispatched to the area of Kettenbach Grade for reports of a wildland fire. As of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the fire is estimated at somewhere between 40-100 acres in size. This article...
Wilkins Gulch Fire Burning Outside Grangeville Grows to Approximately 490 Acres, 15% Contained
GRANGEVILLE - A wildfire first discovered Tuesday afternoon approximately nine miles outside of Grangeville has grown to approximately 490 acres in size and is considered 15% contained, according to an update provided Wednesday morning by the Idaho Department of Lands. The Wilkins Gulch Fire, which is reportedly burning towards Rock...
Recent Rainfall Limits Fire Activity on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, Many Fire Closures Have Been Rescinded
KAMIAH - Recent rainfall across most of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has helped limit activity and growth on local area wildfires, according to the latest update provided Tuesday morning by the U.S. Forest Service. As a result, most fire closures across the NPCNF have been completely rescinded. Forest Service...
Reliance Center Mobile Medical Unit to Visit Grangeville Every Other Wednesday
GRANGEVILLE - Beginning Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Reliance Center will begin offering cost free medical services in Grangeville. The Reliance Center Mobile Medical Unit will now visit Grangeville every other Wednesday, with services being offered from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. All services are free and require no income verification.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1
KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
Fire Crews Continue Mopping Up and Patrolling Fire Lines on Wilkins Gulch Fire, Containment Grows to 60%
Fire crews continue to mop up and patrol fire lines on the Wilkins Gulch Fire, located approximately nine miles outside of Grangeville in Idaho County. As of 10:35 a.m. Thursday morning, containment on the 490-acre fire has increased to 60%. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, significant rain fell...
KLEWTV
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests
Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
Planned Power Outages in Grangeville, Elk City Expected to Affect Approximately 390 Avista Customers
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, October 7 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., approximately 390 Avista customers in Grangeville and Elk City will experience a planned power outage, according to the company. In a press release, Avista stated the outage will allow workers to upgrade equipment in the...
Weippe Woman Air Lifted to Hospital After Striking Low Boy Trailer That Drifted Into Her Lane on Highway 11
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 4:34 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 11, near milepost 3.25 in Clearwater County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 2009 Peterbilt semi pulling a Low...
Fire Crews Battling New Start Wildfire in Wilkins Gulch, Approximately Nine Miles Outside of Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE - On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 2:18 p.m., fire units were dispatched to a new start wildfire in Wilkins Gulch, approximately nine miles outside of Grangeville. The fire, which is burning toward Rock Creek, was last estimated to be 150 acres in size. As of 4:30 p.m....
