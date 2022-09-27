When Idaho state officials auctioned off an exclusive island nestled on a mountain lake in the town of McCall earlier this month, only one of the five parcels of land sold. Now that most of Cougar Island, situated on Payette Lake, failed to sell, a Valley County commissioner who opposed auctioning off the state-owned island wants to discuss ways for the county to partner with the state to protect remaining parcels.

