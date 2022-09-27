Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida
MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Assists Florida in Power Restoration
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota power has stepped up to help bring light to Florida’s darkness. While Hurricane Ian destroys powerlines and causes power outages everywhere, there just are not enough local repair crews. On Wednesday, 25 workers with Minnesota Power packed up all of their gear and began...
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin Tree Service Company Responds to Hurricane Ian
WISCONSIN / FLORIDA — Crews with a Wisconsin tree service company are heading South to aid with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. Trees have been batted down from Hurricane Ian, landing on cars, homes, and power lines. While work has begun to clear the trees out, there are just not...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Red Cross Volunteers Respond To Hurricane
MINNESOTA — Thousands of crisis response workers from many states are working to restore Florida, including 50 Red Cross volunteers who are Minnesota based. 12 people from the Northland landed in Orlando Friday and an additional volunteer from Duluth deployed in the morning. The crew is ready to help...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
AAA Surveys 400 Minnesotans About Travel Plans
MINNESOTA — AAA released its survey results for how some Minnesotans are planning holiday travel. The company surveyed 400 people. AAA says the majority of people are tying up the details for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel right now, while others are planning to wait a little longer. More than...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Sending Crews To Florida In Hurricane Ian Response
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota Power is sending two dozen line-workers, supervisors, and mechanics to Florida to help in any way they can from Hurricane Ian’s wrath. They will be focusing on the Jacksonville area as that is where damage is predicted. The manager of line operations said in...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Traffic Shifting In Twin Ports Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn. — A big announcement has been made regarding the Twin Ports Interchange Project and travelers can expect major changes. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a press release that newly constructed northbound lanes of I-35 could open to the public as soon as October 1. Travelers...
FOX 21 Online
Northland Red Cross Volunteers Leave To Help In Florida As Hurricane Ian Approaches
DULUTH, Minn. — Northland agencies are stepping up and heading south to offer help to those facing Hurricane Ian. The Northland Chapter of the Red Cross has already sent a “large handful” of volunteers to Florida. It’s Red Cross Emergency Response vehicle left at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday....
FOX 21 Online
St. Louis County Prohibits the Development of New Cervid Farms
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Board has voted to prohibit new cervid farms from being made, in an effort to stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. The deadly disease has been around for more than 50 years and it continues to spread through deer, elk, and other members of the cervidae family.
Comments / 0