lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Media Day: Patrick Beverley Names Russell Westbrook As His Best Friend On Roster
To almost everyone’s surprise, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have been able to put aside any perceived differences since they became teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers traded for Beverley a month ago, and he has been nothing but supportive of Westbrook since. The two guards have...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn & Damian Jones Part Of Darvin Ham’s Most-Used Starting Lineup In Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers have been hard at work during training camp as they look to integrate several new pieces under head coach Darvin Ham. So far, Ham has preached the importance of defense as the team’s key to success for the 2022-23 season and the players have echoed their coach’s words. With the defense comes who will be starting off games for the Lakers and right now there are a couple of spots up for grabs.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Announce Darvin Ham’s Coaching Staff For 2022-23 Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have revealed Darvin Ham’s coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, naming Chris Jent, Jordan Ott, J.D. DuBois, Schuyler Rimmer and Zach Peterson as the team’s new assistants. The four coaches join Phil Handy, Dru Anthrop, and Jon Pastorek on Ham’s staff. Jent most...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Teams Were Dissuaded From Trading For Bojan Bogdanovic Due To Desire For Long-Term Extension
The Los Angeles Lakers went into the offseason hoping to make drastic changes to their roster after missing the postseason in 2021-22. While there were are number of changes, one thing that has remained constant is that Russell Westbrook is on the roster. The Lakers made several attempts to trade Westbrook this summer, although to no avail. One of the discussions they had was with the Utah Jazz after their entered a rebuild by trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham & Patrick Beverley Appreciative Of Ben Wallace’s Appearance At Practice
During his playing days, new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was as blue-collar of a player as it could get. And arguably no player in NBA history exemplifies that like former Detroit Pistons center and NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace. Wallace went from undrafted all the way...
lakersnation.com
Lonnie Walker IV Noticing Difference Of Playing For Lakers But Doesn’t Feel Added Pressure
With the Los Angeles Lakers not having any salary cap space, the only contract they could offer to free agents aside from minimum deals was the mid-level exception. The front office would decide to use all of it on former San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV. Walker spent his...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Has Been Trying Out Many Different Lineups Early In Training Camp
The Los Angeles Lakers will play a different type of basketball under head coach Darvin Ham, hoping to move away from everything that didn’t work during the dreadful 2021-22 season. Although Ham, like Frank Vogel, is a defensive-minded coach, the Lakers will likely change their style of play quite...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Says Former Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder Has Been His ‘Pro Bono Coaching Consultant’
Darvin Ham will soon make his head-coaching debut in the NBA, ushering in a new era at the Los Angeles Lakers. And the former Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks assistant is facing a daunting task in the upcoming season as he will be trying to restore the franchise after a dreadful 2021-22 campaign.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Odds: Los Angeles Faces Long Odds to Win Pacific Division
The Los Angeles Lakers have gone from clear favorites to repeat as Champions to long odd underdogs to win the NBA Pacific Division. It doesn’t seem so long ago that Los Angeles Lakers were the defending champions of the NBA. After their winning run in 2020, however, the Lakers have been disappointing, with the 17-time champions failing to make the playoffs last season and suffering a first-round knock-out the previous season.
lakersnation.com
Darvin Ham: Lakers Still ‘Working Hard’ To Get Dennis Schroder’s Visa Issue Sorted Out
Dennis Schroder has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, although the point guard has yet to practice with the team due to immigration paperwork. Schroder is understood to have signed a guaranteed one-year minimum deal with L.A. this summer after a superb performance at the 2022 EuroBasket. The 29-year-old playmaker averaged averaging 22.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in eight games, finishing in third with Germany.
