lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn & Damian Jones Part Of Darvin Ham’s Most-Used Starting Lineup In Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers have been hard at work during training camp as they look to integrate several new pieces under head coach Darvin Ham. So far, Ham has preached the importance of defense as the team’s key to success for the 2022-23 season and the players have echoed their coach’s words. With the defense comes who will be starting off games for the Lakers and right now there are a couple of spots up for grabs.
lakersnation.com

Lakers Announce Darvin Ham’s Coaching Staff For 2022-23 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have revealed Darvin Ham’s coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, naming Chris Jent, Jordan Ott, J.D. DuBois, Schuyler Rimmer and Zach Peterson as the team’s new assistants. The four coaches join Phil Handy, Dru Anthrop, and Jon Pastorek on Ham’s staff. Jent most...
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Teams Were Dissuaded From Trading For Bojan Bogdanovic Due To Desire For Long-Term Extension

The Los Angeles Lakers went into the offseason hoping to make drastic changes to their roster after missing the postseason in 2021-22. While there were are number of changes, one thing that has remained constant is that Russell Westbrook is on the roster. The Lakers made several attempts to trade Westbrook this summer, although to no avail. One of the discussions they had was with the Utah Jazz after their entered a rebuild by trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
lakersnation.com

Lakers Odds: Los Angeles Faces Long Odds to Win Pacific Division

The Los Angeles Lakers have gone from clear favorites to repeat as Champions to long odd underdogs to win the NBA Pacific Division. It doesn’t seem so long ago that Los Angeles Lakers were the defending champions of the NBA. After their winning run in 2020, however, the Lakers have been disappointing, with the 17-time champions failing to make the playoffs last season and suffering a first-round knock-out the previous season.
lakersnation.com

Darvin Ham: Lakers Still ‘Working Hard’ To Get Dennis Schroder’s Visa Issue Sorted Out

Dennis Schroder has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, although the point guard has yet to practice with the team due to immigration paperwork. Schroder is understood to have signed a guaranteed one-year minimum deal with L.A. this summer after a superb performance at the 2022 EuroBasket. The 29-year-old playmaker averaged averaging 22.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in eight games, finishing in third with Germany.
