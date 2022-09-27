BOWLING GREEN — Here’s a quick trivia question: Who is the only Bowling Green football player with both a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in 2022? The answer may surprise you. It’s not sophomore running back Ta’Ron Keith, the Falcons’ second-leading rusher and third-leading receiver this season (as well as the recipient of senior quarterback Matt McDonald’s walk-off touchdown pass in the Marshall game). Nor is it senior wide receiver Odieu Hilaire, a versatile downfield talent who has seen action on sweep plays in the opening weeks. The honor belongs to freshman tight end Harold Fannin Jr. In addition to the receiving touchdown he scored against Mississippi State, he took his only carry of the season one yard for a score against the Thundering Herd.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO