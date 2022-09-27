ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Christian McCaffrey is back on the Panthers injury list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey is back on the Carolina Panthers injury report. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey is dealing with a quadriceps injury. McCaffrey doesn’t normally practice on Wednesdays because the team has taken measures to limit his workload this season given his history of injuries, but this week is a little different as his absence is considered injury-related.
The Blade

Bowling Green football freshmen make impact in season's first month

BOWLING GREEN — Here’s a quick trivia question: Who is the only Bowling Green football player with both a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in 2022? The answer may surprise you. It’s not sophomore running back Ta’Ron Keith, the Falcons’ second-leading rusher and third-leading receiver this season (as well as the recipient of senior quarterback Matt McDonald’s walk-off touchdown pass in the Marshall game). Nor is it senior wide receiver Odieu Hilaire, a versatile downfield talent who has seen action on sweep plays in the opening weeks. The honor belongs to freshman tight end Harold Fannin Jr. In addition to the receiving touchdown he scored against Mississippi State, he took his only carry of the season one yard for a score against the Thundering Herd.
