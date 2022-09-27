Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian latest updates: storm makes second US landfall in South Carolina
Storm makes landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina following rising death toll in Florida – follow live updates
Stronger Together: Southeastern Grocers Launches Community Aid and Recovery following Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announces the extension of its community donation program to benefit the American Red Cross and plans for additional relief activations in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. The grocer is actively assessing storm damage throughout all Florida Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie store locations to determine when affected locations can safely and quickly reopen to support customers and communities in their time of greatest need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005585/en/ Southeastern Grocers extends American Red Cross donation program and mobilizes disaster relief activations for neighbors in need following Hurricane Ian (Photo: Business Wire)
Live Updates: North Carolina weathers outages, rising rivers
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: RALEIGH, N.C. — Power outages have increased and some coastal rivers rose in North Carolina as heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Ian crept into the state Friday from the storm’s South Carolina landfall. Gov. Roy Cooper says adjustments to the projected path of Ian could bring more trouble to central and eastern North Carolina than earlier believed. But he says the state’s emergency equipment and services have been staged to maximize flexibility. He warns residents statewide to remain vigilant, given that up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of rain could fall in some areas, with high winds.
