Battle of NSU: Northwestern State prepares for Nicholls
The City of Pineville could see big changes for its city hall, police department and city court through a new project with help from capital outlay from the State of Louisiana. |. Students over at Bolton High School had the chance today to ask Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall about the...
Miss West Louisiana Forestry Festival
Thirteen young ladies from Vernon Parish will be competing for the title of Miss West Louisiana Forestry Festival 2022 at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1. The contestants are: Kaitlyn Caillier and Paige Mayo, representing Anacoco High School; Meleah Johnson and Jade Bonner, representing Evans High School; Kayleigh Park, Mia Haines and Emily Wanjura, representing Hornbeck High School; Emma Dupree, representing Leesville High School; Kaitlyn Robinson, representing Pickering High School; Anna White and Anna Moore, representing Pitkin High School; and Hallie Welch and Kaydence Fontenot, representing Rosepine High School.
Beware of Poisonous Weed
Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
Boone St. Roundabout Opens Bidding as Early as January 2023
Leesville, La - Mark McCarty of Meyer and Associates Inc., the city's contracted engineering service told Mayor Rick Allen and the Leesville City Council members on Monday that DOTD officials sent an update on the plans for the roundabout at Boone St. and Hwy 171. The Louisiana Department of Transportation...
Natchitoches Times
COMILLA ‘CHICKEN’ FISHER DUPREE
Comilla “Chicken” Fisher Dupree was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Natchitoches to the union of Birel Fisher Sr. and Ida Nelson Conley. She was called to eternal life Sept. 24, 2022, at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. She was baptized at an early age at the St. Luke Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor P.M. Gillie. She later moved her membership to the St. Savior Baptist Church and finished her work at her favorite place, First Baptist Church Amulet.
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Alexandria Zoo Hosts 100th Birthday Bash
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Zoo is having its Centennial Birthday Bash this Saturday October 1st beginning at 10 am. Join the party filled with music, activities, animals and fun in celebration of Alexandria Zoo’s 100th Anniversary. The zoo will be charging discounted admission prices for everyone ages 2...
Log building burns in overnight fire in Hemphill
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Authorities were called around 11 p.m. last night to a log building on fire in Hemphill. This building is located on Sabine Street in Hemphill. The building was unoccupied but had recently changed ownership to MT Nails who owns the building next door. “It came in actually...
Cruise on in for the 16th Annual Natchitoches Car Show
The Historic District Business Association continue hosting the 16th Annual Natchitoches Car Show scheduled for Sept. 30 – Oct. 1. The Natchitoches Car Show started in 2007 with 88 cars in attendance and by 2011 the number had increased to 325. Since then, the car count has reached over 400. Expectations are high as the 2022 show approaches. The Natchitoches Car Show was named a Top 20 Festival and Event by the Southeast Tourism Society for 2020.
Allen Parish Woman Still Missing
Allen Parish, La - In January of 2021, 43 year old Wanda Dickens was taken to a camp near what locals call “The Hill” in Kinder on the Calcasieu River by her then boyfriend, Daniel Aguillard. According to her daughter, Allison Olds, Aguillard notified them several days later that he went to return some items to her, and the people at the camp said she was missing.
Beauregard Parish issues burn ban after debris fire burns 24 acres
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish officials issued a parish-wide burn ban Wednesday afternoon after multiple fires got out of control due to extremely dry conditions. “Be careful, whatever it is you have to burn or get rid of, it can wait a week or two, wait until we...
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Driver of SUV Involved in a September 1 Hit & Run in Moss Bluff
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Driver of SUV Involved in a September 1 Hit & Run in Moss Bluff. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 27, 2022, that it is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 on Parish Road near Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff, Louisiana.
Vernon Parish Library Hosts Teen Reading Program
Vernon Parish, La - Pack your bags for an amazing trip reading around the world. The Vernon Parish Library is announcing their Read Around the World, teen reading program. The goal is to read 7 books from November 1st to April 30th. But not just any books, books about a country or set in a country all over the world. Registration will begin on October 1st and continue until the end of the program. Read Around the World is open to all 7th grade to 12th grade students in Vernon Parish. The only requirement is to obtain a free Vernon Parish Library Card.
PCA of DeRidder Fined $2.5 Million for 2017 Fatal Explosion
DeRidder, La - Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), headquartered in Illinois, has agreed to pay $2.5 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act’s General Duty Clause and Risk Management Program Regulations at its containerboard production mill in DeRidder, Louisiana. In the complaint,...
RPSO investigating Forest Hill burglary
FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened in the Indian Hills Road area in Forest Hill. According to the victims, their camp had been burglarized sometime between August and September. The suspect(s) made a forced entry through a window and a rear door.
Obituary for Charles Wisby
Charles Wisby, 63, passed away on September 28, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday October 1, 2022, in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 A.M until the time of service in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Wisby Cemetery in Cravens.
Obituary for Linda Sue Kyle
Linda Sue Kyle, 71 of DeRidder passed away on September 17, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 1 at 2pm at Norris Memorial Church of God in Christ in DeRidder, LA. Interment will be at North Merryville Community Cemetery. To read the full obituary click here.
Hemphill man is dead and five others injured in Saturday wreck near Many
Troop E of the Louisiana State Police is reporting that a man from Hemphill died in a Saturday evening crash in nearby Sabine Parish. According to the report, the two-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 6:00 pm, on Highway 6, just west of Many when a 2016 GMC Acadia which was headed west for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided almost head on with an eastbound 2016 Cadillac CTS.
