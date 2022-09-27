ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

cw39.com

Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Jacquelyn from Humble just won!

HOUSTON – Spinning today was Jacquelyn from Humble! She is a breast cancer survivor, mother of two sons, and assists senior citizens with needs in the community. Thank you for being a fan, Jacquelyn!. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you,...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: October 6 to 9, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Round 2 of a major closure around the Galleria begins Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Here we go again. Another weekend with a major closure on the 69/610 interchange project begins Friday, September 30. Starting at 9 p.m. all main lanes north and southbound on I-69 will be closed until Monday, October 3 at 5 a.m. Sound familiar? This is the exact same closure that took place last weekend. If all goes as planned it is possible that we could see a repeat of TxDOT reopening the lanes early like we saw last weekend as well.
RICHMOND, TX
Houston, TX
Cypress, TX
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian alters the U.S. weather pattern, delivers chilly 40s to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane Ian will make another landfall today, likely arriving in South Carolina as a category one hurricane. The large counterclockwise wind field around Ian is altering the broad weather pattern in the U.S., delivering chilly air from the Midwest and Northeast all the way down to Greater Houston where temperatures Friday morning are the coldest since April.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Sure, all this dry air is lovely. But is it ever going to rain again?

Good morning. The major weather story in the United States continues to have nothing to do with Houston. Now-Tropical Storm Ian has continued its devastating trek across central Florida overnight, bringing strong winds and deluging rainfall to areas such as Orlando, and knocking out power to one-quarter of the state. Ian’s center will soon emerge over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, allowing the storm to make a second landfall into South Carolina on Friday. Yesterday, on Ars Technica, I wrote about why this is the kind of storm that gives me nightmares as a forecaster.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold

If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
KATY, TX
cw39.com

‘Mattress Mack’ announces supply drive for Hurricane Ian victims

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” is sending out a call for help. The Houston businessman is collecting items to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. McIngvale’s store, Gallery Furniture, is now accepting unused supplies at its North Freeway location to help those...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Parker McCollum to open the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston native will be the opening act of the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, as country music singer and songwriter Parker McCollum will open the annual event on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. McCollum, who is a native of Conroe, released his debut album, “The...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Crash at northwest Houston intersection kills motorcyclist

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning in northwest Houston, as a motorcyclist died after crashing into a Dodge pickup. The crash happened at the intersection of Pinemont Drive and Ella Boulevard. Houston police said the 29-year-old motorcyclist, riding a green Kawasaki Ninja...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

3-day Barbecue & Hot Sauce Festival

HOUSTON (KIAH) Everybody’s Favorite BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival, the multi-city 3-day festival features food and music performances from all over the country. For those new to the Festival, you can expect a diverse event that highlights traditional barbecue, including in a multi-cultural outdoor social setting and entertainment for all those in attendance.
HOUSTON, TX

