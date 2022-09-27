HOUSTON (KIAH) – Here we go again. Another weekend with a major closure on the 69/610 interchange project begins Friday, September 30. Starting at 9 p.m. all main lanes north and southbound on I-69 will be closed until Monday, October 3 at 5 a.m. Sound familiar? This is the exact same closure that took place last weekend. If all goes as planned it is possible that we could see a repeat of TxDOT reopening the lanes early like we saw last weekend as well.

RICHMOND, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO