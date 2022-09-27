ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks

By Avery Van Etten, Sanika Bhargaw
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMkpj_0iC8TETh00

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.

The additional parks bring the total number of state parks in the commonwealth to 124. The $45 million investment conserved nearly 3,500 acres of land in York, Wyoming, and Chester counties, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Having added four total new parks, Wolf has added more parks to Pennsylvania’s state park system than any governor in the last 40 years, according to the release.

“Our beautiful state parks are among the finest in the nation,” said Wolf in the release. “I’m proud to have secured funding in my final budget to make this investment in our park system which will not only preserve invaluable natural resources and habitats for wildlife but provide in-demand access for Pennsylvanians to enjoy the beauty of nature and recreational opportunities.”

The new state parks are temporarily being called Susquehanna Riverlands in Hellam Township, York County; Vosburg Neck in Wyoming County; and Big Elk Creek in Chester County. The official names for the new parks will be decided during the planning process, the release from the governor’s office says.

The Vosburg Neck site will be the first state park in Wyoming County, according to the release.

Additionally, the Susquehanna Riverlands site connects to large tracts of already preserved land , and the Big Elk Creek site is under pressure from residential and commercial development, the release says.

The new York County state park includes 1,100 acres of natural resources and is located where Codorus Creek flows into the Susquehanna. It is adjacent to the Lancaster Conservancy’s Hellam Hills and Wizard Ranch nature preserves, the release explains.

“Having this spot on the ground as a state park opens up miles and miles and miles of other recreation for fishermen and boaters,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Morning Weather

Dunn said state parks became an even more crucial resource during the pandemic.

“We knew we were essential, we just didn’t realize how essential. People needed the physical health break, the mental health,” she said “This is a state of 13 million people, so to see 47 million individual visits in 2020 is remarkable.”

Two years later, visitation is still at an all-time high, with parks seeing about 42 million visits. Along with outdoor recreation, Dunn said parks provide an economic boost for the state.

“Every dollar spent in a state park returns 12 dollars to the state’s coffers,” she said.

Creating these new state parks also helps protect the state’s natural resources.

“By working side by side with DCNR, we are creating a conservation landscape that future generations will benefit from,” said Phil Wenger, president of Lancaster Conservancy, in the release. “Conservation needs both public and private organizations to partner to offset the impact increased development has on water and air quality, as well as ecological decline, to ensure our natural world doesn’t disappear before our eyes.”

The new parks are expected to be fully operational, complete with amenities, by the end of 2026, according to the release. People can visit the parks as they are, though, starting Tuesday, said Dunn.

Learn more about all of Pennsylvania’s state parks on the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website .

Watch the full livestreamed announcement below:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
City
Wyoming, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Wyoming County, PA
Government
County
Wyoming County, PA
County
Chester County, PA
City
Hellam Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Wyoming State
abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report

Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape

HARRISBURG, PA – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pa. task force deploying in anticipation of Hurricane Ian

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of Pennsylvania- Task Force One (PA-TF1) are being deployed to South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian. According to a release from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, 45 members of the task force will deploy on Wednesday., Sept. 28 to South Carolina. Many of these members are part of the Philadelphia […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Resources#Politics State#Politics Governor#Travel Destinations#Pennsylvanians#Big Elk Creek
therecord-online.com

Unclaimed property dispute could net $20M to Pennsylvania from Delaware

HARRISBURG, PA — A spat over unclaimed property between Delaware and other states could mandate a $20 million check for the Pennsylvania Treasury. In total, 30 states will argue in front of the Supreme Court on Monday against Delaware keeping $400 million in unclaimed property from uncashed MoneyGram checks that were purchased outside Delaware.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WashingtonExaminer

Gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania and Michigan tip in Democrats' favor: Report

A nonpartisan election analysis site is tipping pivotal gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania and Michigan further in favor of Democrats. A Cook Political Report update changed the prediction of the two races from "lean Democrat" to "likely Democrat." Analyst Jessica Taylor stressed in a blog post that both races are still expected to be toss-ups but that Republicans have faced a precipitous decline in ratings throughout, more than any other current race. The two elections have pitted two Trump-endorsed conservatives, state Sen. Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon in Michigan, against Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, respectively.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy