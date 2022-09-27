ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys' Jerry Jones wasn't surprised Michael Gallup sat out Monday night

By Josh Clark
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUXP0_0iC8T2yE00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Cowboys' decision to make wide receiver Michael Gallup inactive for Monday night's win over the New York Giants was a surprise to everyone, except for those affiliated with the organization, including owner Jerry Jones.

Dalton Schultz was another story, as the tight end had an uphill battle to climb after he suffered a PCL sprain in the team's Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While both players were missing Monday, Jones is feeling confident that they will suit up for Sunday's home date with the Washington Commanders.

"I wasn't surprised at all (that Gallup didn't play). At the end of the day, the player has got to feel right," Jones said Tuesday on Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan. "Players want to feel right in their minds when they step out there. We let those guys make a call, Schultz and [Gallup]. They said [last night] wasn't right for them. They'll be out there next week in all likelihood."

In Schultz's place, the Cowboys deployed rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, who combined to make five catches for 56 yards. Noah Brown continued his strong play to begin the season while filling in for Gallup as the team's No. 2 wideout behind CeeDee Lamb, contributing five catches for 54 yards on Monday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ forgotten man has resurfaced with a vengeance

DeMarcus Lawrence has been the backbone of the Dallas Cowboys run defense for years. The knock on him during that time has been his lack of sack production after back-to-back double-digit showings in that area in 2017 and 2018. When the Cowboys took on the New York Giants this past...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
Yardbarker

Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice

Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys: NFL completely screws Micah Parsons out of major achievement

The NFL announced its September players of the month on Thursday after the first three weeks of the season. Understandably, I opened the press release entirely sure that I was about to read the name that I expected listed as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. After all, Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday

Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move. Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The New York Giants#Pcl#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Washington Commanders#Rj
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ defender has fine-tuned his game at the perfect time

When the Dallas Cowboys were tied with the Cincinnati Bengals late in the fourth quarter in Week 2, All-Pro cornerback, Trevon Diggs, made back-to-back tackles to force a punt. As a result, the Cowboys would win the game on a last-second field goal by Brett Maher to take their record to 1-1.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
atozsports.com

Criticized move paying off big for Cowboys

Tyler Smith was not the most popular draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Through three games though, Smith has delivered on his first-round draft status. Smith has made a smooth transition to left tackle after practicing at guard leading up to his rookie campaign. Not only has he been solid, but he has been impressive in three games outside a handful of mistakes.
DALLAS, TX
Augusta Free Press

Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon

Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
DALLAS, TX
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy