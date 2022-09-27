Cowboys' Jerry Jones wasn't surprised Michael Gallup sat out Monday night

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Cowboys' decision to make wide receiver Michael Gallup inactive for Monday night's win over the New York Giants was a surprise to everyone, except for those affiliated with the organization, including owner Jerry Jones.

Dalton Schultz was another story, as the tight end had an uphill battle to climb after he suffered a PCL sprain in the team's Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While both players were missing Monday, Jones is feeling confident that they will suit up for Sunday's home date with the Washington Commanders.

"I wasn't surprised at all (that Gallup didn't play). At the end of the day, the player has got to feel right," Jones said Tuesday on Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan. "Players want to feel right in their minds when they step out there. We let those guys make a call, Schultz and [Gallup]. They said [last night] wasn't right for them. They'll be out there next week in all likelihood."

In Schultz's place, the Cowboys deployed rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, who combined to make five catches for 56 yards. Noah Brown continued his strong play to begin the season while filling in for Gallup as the team's No. 2 wideout behind CeeDee Lamb, contributing five catches for 54 yards on Monday night.