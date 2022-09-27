Read full article on original website
Saudia Cargo to work with IATA on CEIV-Pharma Certification
Source: Saudi Cargo - L to R: Saudia Cargo CEO Teddy Zebitz and Frederic Leger, IATA Senior Vice President Commercial Products and Services. Saudia Cargo is to work with IATA on gaining its Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) Certification for safe and secure air transport and handling of pharma shipments.
Saudia Cargo extends ULD partnership with Unilode
Source: Saudia Cargo, unilode - Above L-R Teddy Zebitz and Ross Marino. Unilode Aviation Solutions has announced the extension of its unit load device (ULD) management partnership with Saudia Cargo until 2028. Unilode, a specialist in outsourced ULD management, repair and digital services, was awarded the supply and management of...
SATS first ground handler to achieve IATA lithium battery certification
Singapore-based SATS has become the first cargo ground handler to gain IATA’s Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Batteries’ (CEIV Li-batt) certification. SATS achieved CEIV Li-batt certification together with its Hong Kong subsidiary Asia Airfreight Terminal (AAT) and Indonesian joint venture PT Jasa Angkasa Semesta (PT JAS)...
CargoAi launches CO2 Efficiency Score
CargoAi has launched its CO2 Efficiency Score in response to growing market need for greater visibility on CO2 emissions. Within its real-time Cargo2ZERO suite of solutions the new shipment emissions calculator enables freight forwarders to make informed green choices when booking online as well as engage in data driven conversation with their own customers.
ACIA and IPRC announce three ATR 72-600 freighter conversions
ACIA Aero Leasing and IPR Conversions are to convert a fleet of three ATR 72-600 aircraft into freighters, starting from January 2023. The joint agreement will provide two ATR 72-600 Large Cargo Door (LCD) and one ATR 72-600 Bulk Freighter Cargo (BFC) conversions. ACIA is a provider of regional aircraft...
