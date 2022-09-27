ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour suspends MP heard calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SB0R_0iC8RIwB00

MP Rupa Huq is understood to have been suspended from the Labour Party after facing criticism from colleagues for describing Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially” black.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was under pressure to remove the whip from the politician over the remarks that were criticised by Angela Rayner and David Lammy as well as Tories.

In audio published online, Ms Huq can be heard discussing Mr Kwarteng’s elite school background, before adding that “you wouldn’t know he is black” when listening to him on the radio.

The comments were made at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday about the about the man who earlier this month became Britain’s first black Chancellor.

Labour sources told the PA news agency Ms Huq has been administratively suspended from the party, and has therefore lost the party whip.

A party spokesman added: “We obviously condemn the remarks she made, they are totally inappropriate and we would call on her to apologise and withdraw them.”

The suspension came shortly after Sir Keir finished his conference speech, which he used to argue now is a “Labour moment” for the party to provide the leadership the nation “so desperately needs”.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner had told the MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, to apologise and take “immediate action” over the “completely unacceptable” remarks.

In the audio, Ms Huq could be heard saying: “Superficially he is a black man.

“He went to Eton, I think, he went to a very expensive prep school, all the way through, the top schools in the country.

“If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn’t know he is black.”

Tory party chairman Jake Berry raised his “serious concerns” in a letter to Sir Keir, with the audio being published by the Guido Fawkes website shortly before his conference speech.

“I trust you will join me in unequivocally condemning these comments as nothing less than racist and that the Labour whip be withdrawn from Rupa Huq as a consequence,” he wrote.

Mr Berry said that Sunder Katwala, who was chairing the event for the British Future and Black Equity organisations, was forced to challenge her remarks.

According to the Tory MP, Mr Katwala said that the Chancellor’s Conservative views “doesn’t make him not black … and I think the Labour Party has to be really careful”.

Ms Rayner told BBC Politics Live: “She should apologise for those comments.

“For me those comments are completely unacceptable.

“I think Rupa needs to reflect on what she has said and she needs to take immediate action.”

If she fails to apologise, Ms Rayner said: “Well that’s a whipping matter, what they do regarding the whip. But I’m pretty certain that the whip will see that and say that’s not acceptable.

“I’m sure that Rupa will recognise that’s not acceptable, I’ve known Rupa a very long time and I don’t think those comments are appropriate.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy added: “I wouldn’t have made them myself and clearly I hope Rupa apologises and retracts them, frankly.”

Asked if the Labour MP should have the whip withdrawn, he said: “I have only just heard this story to be honest, I don’t know the full circumstances so I don’t want to shoot from the hip.

“I hope she is able to stand those comments down.”

In a tweet, Mr Katwala said Labour chairwoman Anneliese Dodds was no longer at the meeting when the criticised comments were made.

Ms Huq and the Labour Party have been approached for comment.

newschain

Truss ‘throws Kwasi Kwarteng under a bus’ over tax cut for richest

Liz Truss has been accused of throwing Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng “under a bus” by saying the decision to cut income tax for the richest was made by the Chancellor and not Cabinet. Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary who backed Ms Truss to be Prime Minister, criticised her...
INCOME TAX
newschain

Rees-Mogg booed by protesters in Birmingham as Tory conference kicks off

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been chased and heckled by protesters in Birmingham where the Conservative Party conference is under way. The Business Secretary faced a hostile reception as he crossed Victoria Square in the city centre, where hundreds of demonstrators had gathered to vent their anger at the Government. Escorted by...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
David Lammy
Person
Anneliese Dodds
Person
Jake Berry
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Rupa Huq
newschain

Anger as Rees-Mogg’s former business partner made government minister

Liz Truss is under fire after appointing the former business partner of Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg as a government minister. Dominic Johnson has been made a middle-ranking minister of state jointly in the Department for International Trade and the Cabinet Office. He will be made a life peer and sit in the House of Lords.
ECONOMY
newschain

Northern Ireland minister apologises for past ‘ferocious’ Brexit stance

A Northern Ireland minister who was previously a strident Brexit supporter has apologised for his former “ferocious” stance on negotiations with the EU. Steve Baker, previously a member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs, told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham that relations with Ireland were not “where they should be” and added that ministers needed to act with “humility” to restore relationships with the Republic and the EU.
POLITICS
newschain

Conservative Party conference opens with tributes to late Queen

Conservative Party members stood for a minute’s silence in memory of the late Queen on the first day of the party’s conference. Liz Truss and her Cabinet were on the front row of hall one at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC) as members remained standing to sing the national anthem in praise of King Charles III.
POLITICS
newschain

Taoiseach detects ‘genuine wish’ from Truss to resolve protocol dispute

Ireland’s premier has said he detects a genuine wish from Liz Truss to resolve the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Micheal Martin said there was a need for the EU and UK to now enter a process to negotiate a settlement over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements. Officials...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Racial Injustice#Racism#Uk#Racial Issues#The Labour Party#Tories#Ealing Central
newschain

Ben Wallace: Specialist ships will protect underwater cables from Russia

Ben Wallace has announced the Government has committed to “two specialist ships” with the capability to patrol and protect underwater infrastructure from Russia. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, the Defence Secretary told members the “mysterious” damage inflicted to the Nord Stream pipelines this week should be a reminder of how “fragile” the UK economy and infrastructure are in the face of “hybrid attacks”.
ECONOMY
newschain

Cleverly and Sefcovic to talk amid row over Northern Ireland Protocol

The Foreign Secretary will hold his first call later with Maros Sefcovic, amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland. The European Commission vice president, who has led talks between the EU and the UK over the Northern Ireland Protocol, is expected to speak with James Cleverly around lunchtime.
POLITICS
newschain

Buckland: Brexit ‘freedom’ will bring a freeport to Wales for the first time

The Government is using its Brexit “freedom” to “bring a freeport to Wales for the very first time”, Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has said. He told Conservative Party members at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC) that “being a proud unionist doesn’t make anyone less Welsh and being proudly Welsh doesn’t make anyone less of a unionist. The two go hand in hand”.
INDUSTRY
