Like so many of my mom friends, I am unapologetically a tremendous fan of Andrea Savage, who created the so-wrongfully canceled comedy, I’m Sorry. If you’ve never seen it, I’m Sorry is about parenthood, marriage and womanhood as told through the eyes of the ever-hilarious Savage, herself a mom of one and LA native. Or perhaps you recognize the 49-year-old Savage from her role in Veep — as the first female president, Laura Montez — or Step Brothers or The Hotwives of Orlando. Needless to say, when I got the opportunity to chat with Savage, I jumped.

