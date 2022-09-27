Read full article on original website
Watch Jessica Alba And Her Daughter Take On A TikTok Dance Challenge In Matching Outfits
It seems like one of the best ways that parents can have a connection to their tween and teen kids is to get in on the fun of TikTok, even if it might jettison you from your comfort zone. Jessica Alba knows that all too well!. The Honest Company co-founder...
Katy Perry Gets The 'No-Sleep Shakes' But Still Doesn’t Want A Full-Time Nanny
Katy Perry isn’t like most moms: you know, because she’s a global pop star and judge on one of TV’s most successful reality competition series, American Idol. But when it comes to parenting, she puts in the work despite having the resources to hire full-time help. During...
Andrea Savage Knows Her Kid Is Gonna Talk About Her In Therapy One Day
Like so many of my mom friends, I am unapologetically a tremendous fan of Andrea Savage, who created the so-wrongfully canceled comedy, I’m Sorry. If you’ve never seen it, I’m Sorry is about parenthood, marriage and womanhood as told through the eyes of the ever-hilarious Savage, herself a mom of one and LA native. Or perhaps you recognize the 49-year-old Savage from her role in Veep — as the first female president, Laura Montez — or Step Brothers or The Hotwives of Orlando. Needless to say, when I got the opportunity to chat with Savage, I jumped.
Brooke Shields Shares Some Choice Words Of Wisdom With Her Teenaged Daughters
Actress and model Brooke Shields is sharing some of the best advice that she gives her kids with the world. The 57-year-old actress and model was recently interviewed at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in NYC, where she spoke in detail on the ‘community’ of women over 40 and had some advice for her teenage daughters.
Charlize Theron's Kids Are More Impressed By Her Pasta Than Her Fame
Charlize Theron is a movie star, and her daughters sort of understand that fact. But, to be honest, they’re way more interested in her culinary skills than her international level of fame — and she’s more than OK with that. In a new profile with Harper’s BAZAAR,...
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Is Your Mom A Narcissist? Are You? 50 Things Narcissistic Mothers Say
We all have a little bit of a narcissist within us. Wait, what? Yes, we all have a certain level of preoccupation with ourselves that drives our behavior. And like most human characteristics, narcissistic traits are developed usually at a very young age. So, it’s no surprise that many of us have narcissistic mothers (or fathers for that matter) — leaving us worried if we too are unconsciously exhibiting narcissistic behavior towards our own children.
Khloé Kardashian Dropped A Big Hint About Her Son's Name
The Kardashians are back on Hulu for Season 2 of their new series, and episode one did not disappoint. The reality family show premiered yesterday, and it seems like it’s picking up right where it left off, literally. In the final moments of the episode, viewers get the first look at Khloé Kardashian’s new addition, and she shares another clue on what his name might be.
Topher Grace Is Joining The Cast Of The New ‘That ‘90s Show’
It’s been sixteen years since we’ve seen our favorite Wisconsin-based teen posse from That ‘70s Show, and now Netflix is creating a spin-off that fasts forwards two decades where Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti are parents. Of course it’s called That ‘90s Show, and it has officially announced the return of Topher Grace, who will be reviving his character Eric.
Shakira Opens Up About 'Difficult' Split From Gerard Piqué And How It's Affecting Their Sons
Months after confirming her heartbreaking split from her partner of 11 years Gerard Piqué, Shakira is openly addressing the reports surrounding their breakup and how it is affecting their children — sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. In a candid new interview with Elle magazine, the 45-year-old singer...
Hayden Panettiere Gets Heartbreakingly Candid About Addiction And Motherhood In New Interview
Hayden Panettiere has historically kept her private life just that — private — since she ducked out of the spotlight in 2018. In a soul-bearing episode of Red Table Talk, the Nashville star shared her struggles with addiction as a rising star on Heroes, how she experienced “pretty obvious” postpartum depression without guidance or support from her physicians or family, and her painful story of unexpectedly relinquishing custody of her 7-year-old daughter Kaya to her ex in Ukraine.
Kelly Osbourne Will Not Breastfeed Her First-Born, Even As Family & Friends Shame Her
Kelly Osbourne is not about to be mom-shamed for her choice not to breastfeed. The singer and TV personality announced that she was expecting her first child back in May, and during a powerful episode of Red Table Talk, Osbourne talked about how she has already decided not to breastfeed her child in order to stay on her current medication.
Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Her Silence About Her Divorce
Elizabeth Chambers is speaking out two years after her split from Armie Hammer, who has since been accused of sexual abuse and rape by multiple women. The TV host and BIRD bakery owner sat down with E! News for an interview and admitted that her and Hammer are “in a really great place” and “committed fully and wholly to our children.”
Did Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Accidentally Reveal Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Name?
Did True Thompson accidentally reveal the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy? Fans dissecting the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians think so. The Season 2 premiere primarily focused on Khloé Kardashian as she navigated through the chaos of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal all while preparing herself for a second child. At the end of the episode, fans got to see Khloé welcome her second child via surrogate, during which she FaceTimes her 4-year-old daughter True to introduce her to her new baby brother.
‘The Lion King’ Is Getting A Prequel And It’s All About Mufasa
Anyone with a heart knows that King Mufasa’s death in the original film The Lion King was one of the deepest emotional cuts in all of cinema. His end comes close to the beginning of the film, and viewers are hurried on to the coming of age story of Mufasa’s son, Simba. But, what was Mufasa’s story? How did he become king?
Savannah Film Fest: Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, Will Receive Discovery Award, Record Live Episode of THR’s ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast
The musician and actor Colson Baker — who is better known by his stage-name Machine Gun Kelly, or MGK — will receive the SCAD Savannah Film Festival’s Discovery Award on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. Earlier in the day, he will be interviewed in front of a festival audience by yours truly for THR’s Awards Chatter podcast. On the podcast, the 32-year-old will discuss his colorful life, varied career and the film he is bringing with him to the fest, Tim Sutton’s Taurus, on which he served as an executive producer and in which...
Maisie Williams Recalls "Traumatic" Relationship With Her Dad
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams found success before she was even a teenager. The actress landed the infamous role of Arya Stark on the smash HBO hit when she was just eleven years old. That kind of pressure and stardom at such a young age could be a recipe of disaster, but Williams has shown the world that it only made her stronger.
Witness Pure Love At Its Finest As Boy Meets His Baby Brother For The First Time
You never know how a child will react when introducing them to a new sibling. Some are overcome with joy while others could care less about their baby brother or sister. Well, you might want to get some tissues ready for this particular meet-and-greet because, whew, it’s emotional. In...
