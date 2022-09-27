ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Mommy

Andrea Savage Knows Her Kid Is Gonna Talk About Her In Therapy One Day

Like so many of my mom friends, I am unapologetically a tremendous fan of Andrea Savage, who created the so-wrongfully canceled comedy, I’m Sorry. If you’ve never seen it, I’m Sorry is about parenthood, marriage and womanhood as told through the eyes of the ever-hilarious Savage, herself a mom of one and LA native. Or perhaps you recognize the 49-year-old Savage from her role in Veep — as the first female president, Laura Montez — or Step Brothers or The Hotwives of Orlando. Needless to say, when I got the opportunity to chat with Savage, I jumped.
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Romain Dauriac
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Colin Jost
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Scary Mommy

Is Your Mom A Narcissist? Are You? 50 Things Narcissistic Mothers Say

We all have a little bit of a narcissist within us. Wait, what? Yes, we all have a certain level of preoccupation with ourselves that drives our behavior. And like most human characteristics, narcissistic traits are developed usually at a very young age. So, it’s no surprise that many of us have narcissistic mothers (or fathers for that matter) — leaving us worried if we too are unconsciously exhibiting narcissistic behavior towards our own children.
Scary Mommy

Khloé Kardashian Dropped A Big Hint About Her Son's Name

The Kardashians are back on Hulu for Season 2 of their new series, and episode one did not disappoint. The reality family show premiered yesterday, and it seems like it’s picking up right where it left off, literally. In the final moments of the episode, viewers get the first look at Khloé Kardashian’s new addition, and she shares another clue on what his name might be.
Scary Mommy

Topher Grace Is Joining The Cast Of The New ‘That ‘90s Show’

It’s been sixteen years since we’ve seen our favorite Wisconsin-based teen posse from That ‘70s Show, and now Netflix is creating a spin-off that fasts forwards two decades where Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti are parents. Of course it’s called That ‘90s Show, and it has officially announced the return of Topher Grace, who will be reviving his character Eric.
Scary Mommy

Hayden Panettiere Gets Heartbreakingly Candid About Addiction And Motherhood In New Interview

Hayden Panettiere has historically kept her private life just that — private — since she ducked out of the spotlight in 2018. In a soul-bearing episode of Red Table Talk, the Nashville star shared her struggles with addiction as a rising star on Heroes, how she experienced “pretty obvious” postpartum depression without guidance or support from her physicians or family, and her painful story of unexpectedly relinquishing custody of her 7-year-old daughter Kaya to her ex in Ukraine.
Scary Mommy

Did Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Accidentally Reveal Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Name?

Did True Thompson accidentally reveal the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy? Fans dissecting the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians think so. The Season 2 premiere primarily focused on Khloé Kardashian as she navigated through the chaos of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal all while preparing herself for a second child. At the end of the episode, fans got to see Khloé welcome her second child via surrogate, during which she FaceTimes her 4-year-old daughter True to introduce her to her new baby brother.
Scary Mommy

‘The Lion King’ Is Getting A Prequel And It’s All About Mufasa

Anyone with a heart knows that King Mufasa’s death in the original film The Lion King was one of the deepest emotional cuts in all of cinema. His end comes close to the beginning of the film, and viewers are hurried on to the coming of age story of Mufasa’s son, Simba. But, what was Mufasa’s story? How did he become king?
The Hollywood Reporter

Savannah Film Fest: Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, Will Receive Discovery Award, Record Live Episode of THR’s ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast

The musician and actor Colson Baker — who is better known by his stage-name Machine Gun Kelly, or MGK — will receive the SCAD Savannah Film Festival’s Discovery Award on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. Earlier in the day, he will be interviewed in front of a festival audience by yours truly for THR’s Awards Chatter podcast. On the podcast, the 32-year-old will discuss his colorful life, varied career and the film he is bringing with him to the fest, Tim Sutton’s Taurus, on which he served as an executive producer and in which...
Scary Mommy

Maisie Williams Recalls "Traumatic" Relationship With Her Dad

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams found success before she was even a teenager. The actress landed the infamous role of Arya Stark on the smash HBO hit when she was just eleven years old. That kind of pressure and stardom at such a young age could be a recipe of disaster, but Williams has shown the world that it only made her stronger.
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

