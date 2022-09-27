Read full article on original website
Related
Prime minister of Barbados says King Charles is a ‘man ahead of his time’
Mia Mottley praised his environmental and social commitment and noted his recognition of the atrocities of slavery
Fox News
'I Don’t Mourn the Queen', she was 'number one symbol of White supremacy': Politico op-ed
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews claims he does not mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II because she is the "manifestation of the institutional racism that we have to encounter on a daily basis." The British professor of African descent made his remarks in a Tuesday op-ed for Politico...
King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate
When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
You Can’t Grow Food in This Country and Children Are Dying
DOLOW, Somalia – As the wails of emaciated babies filled an infant care ward in western Somalia, one bed was silent. Staff pulled a grey blanket over Someye Isak, who had just died of hypoglycaemia arising from severe malnutrition. She was two years old. Her relatives buried her in the red sand and thorn bushes outside the aid camp they fled to after their crops dried up.
RELATED PEOPLE
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort
The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
As violence worsens in Haiti, United Nations orders evacuation of non-essential staff
The United Nations is ordering the evacuation of all non-essential international workers from Haiti, citing ongoing violence that has left workers vulnerable to kidnapping and attacks last week on U.N.-backed food warehouses across the country.
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe strips four grandchildren of royal titles
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, Europe’s only reigning queen and the continent’s longest serving monarch, has stripped four of her eight grandchildren of their titles, the palace announced. The official reason was to allow the four children of her youngest son, Prince Joachim, to live more normal lives, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The "Crocodile Queen of Egypt" was the first female Pharoah and she is not Cleopatra
Statue of Sobekneferu (Berlin Egyptian Museum 14475)Credit: Hedwig Fechheimer (1871-1942), Die Plastik der Ägypter, Berlin 1914, Public Domain Image. Cleopatra was not the only female Pharoah in the history of ancient Egypt. There were women rulers in Egypt long before Cleopatra came to power.
REVEALED: Woman who appeared to be shunned by man shaking hands with visitors at Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to England
The mourner seemingly blanked by a man welcoming visitors to Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to the UK, MailOnline can reveal. Alessandra Viggiano Marra, who is also a diplomat herself, became something of a viral sensation for her less-than-impressed reaction to not...
The Queen Represented Racist Violence As Much As She Did Glamour
I don’t know why people get sad when someone famous, old, and comfortable finally dies. It just doesn’t strike me as that devastating; death is the ultimate retirement, and I’ve been trying to be idle since the minute I was born. But on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at 96, Queen Elizabeth II died. She had a long, well-documented, dutiful life: She was the eighth Queen of England, a thorn in the sides of several nonwhite countries for seven decades, and, of course, the reason why immigrant mothers like my own defended Princess Diana so fiercely. The internet appears deeply divided between people dunking on her (myself included) and people mourning someone whose best quality was how much she loved corgis. (Those tweets are also pretty funny but clearly not intentionally so.)
After Pope outreach, Nicaragua's Ortega calls Church a 'dictatorship'
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday called the Catholic Church a "perfect dictatorship" for not allowing members to elect the pope and other authority figures. It's a perfect dictatorship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My family lived in the Netherlands for 3 years. When we moved back to the US, we experienced reverse culture shock.
From how they greeted people to how they got places, this American family had trouble adjusting when they moved back to the US from the Netherlands.
Border-crossing asylum-seekers hit six-year high in Canada
TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of asylum-seekers entering Canada between formal border crossings has surged to the highest point since the government started tracking them in 2017, as dropped pandemic restrictions enable more travel and conflict and catastrophe displace people in many parts of the world.
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
Essence
My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America
Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
msn.com
‘Hours of terror’: Hurricane Ian’s passing causes massive floods, destroys homes in Cuba
A damaged hospital, destroyed homes, downed trees and power poles, and towns where residents wade through waist-deep water. Those are some of the images coming out of Cuba in the aftermath of the destruction left by Category 3 Hurricane Ian, which battered the island’s westernmost provinces Tuesday. “It has...
What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts
1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
Mexico is the most dangerous country for environmentalists, a report finds. This Indigenous community has lived it.
MEXICO CITY — Rogelio Rosales Contreras' gaze became clouded as he described how his family and Indigenous community in Ayotitlán in the state of Jalisco were violently attacked after they opposed mining activities in the region and clamored to preserve their territory. “In December 1993, they took my...
New cypher for Britain's King Charles unveiled
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The new cypher for Britain's King Charles - the sovereign's monogram that will appear on government buildings and red mail pillar boxes - has been revealed by Buckingham Palace.
Comments / 1