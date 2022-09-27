ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate

When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
U.K.
Vice

You Can’t Grow Food in This Country and Children Are Dying

DOLOW, Somalia – As the wails of emaciated babies filled an infant care ward in western Somalia, one bed was silent. Staff pulled a grey blanket over Someye Isak, who had just died of hypoglycaemia arising from severe malnutrition. She was two years old. Her relatives buried her in the red sand and thorn bushes outside the aid camp they fled to after their crops dried up.
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Woman who appeared to be shunned by man shaking hands with visitors at Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to England

The mourner seemingly blanked by a man welcoming visitors to Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to the UK, MailOnline can reveal. Alessandra Viggiano Marra, who is also a diplomat herself, became something of a viral sensation for her less-than-impressed reaction to not...
EUROPE
BuzzFeed News

The Queen Represented Racist Violence As Much As She Did Glamour

I don’t know why people get sad when someone famous, old, and comfortable finally dies. It just doesn’t strike me as that devastating; death is the ultimate retirement, and I’ve been trying to be idle since the minute I was born. But on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at 96, Queen Elizabeth II died. She had a long, well-documented, dutiful life: She was the eighth Queen of England, a thorn in the sides of several nonwhite countries for seven decades, and, of course, the reason why immigrant mothers like my own defended Princess Diana so fiercely. The internet appears deeply divided between people dunking on her (myself included) and people mourning someone whose best quality was how much she loved corgis. (Those tweets are also pretty funny but clearly not intentionally so.)
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Border-crossing asylum-seekers hit six-year high in Canada

TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of asylum-seekers entering Canada between formal border crossings has surged to the highest point since the government started tracking them in 2017, as dropped pandemic restrictions enable more travel and conflict and catastrophe displace people in many parts of the world.
IMMIGRATION
Essence

My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America

Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
SOCIETY
Indy100

What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts

1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
WORLD
Reuters

New cypher for Britain's King Charles unveiled

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The new cypher for Britain's King Charles - the sovereign's monogram that will appear on government buildings and red mail pillar boxes - has been revealed by Buckingham Palace.
U.K.

