Meta announces AI-based tool for generating video from text
Facebook parent company Meta Thursday announced Make a Video, an online tool that generates short movie clips based on a text description. Why it matters: Text-to-still-image AI systems, including DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion, and rival projects from Google, Meta and others, have advanced with great speed over the past year. Now, Meta appears to have won the race to extend AI-based content creation to videos.
Scoop: Chamath Palihapitiya reopens Social Capital to outside investors
Chamath Palihapitiya is seeking to raise billions of dollars in outside capital for his venture capital firm, Social Capital, Axios has learned from multiple sources. Why it matters: This comes four years after Palihapitiya effectively turned Social Capital into a family office, controversially shunning longtime limited partners and slimming down the firm's investment and operations teams.
Google Ventures shelves its algorithm
Google Ventures has mothballed an algorithm that for years had served as a gatekeeper for new investments, Axios has learned from multiple sources. Why it matters: This is a strategic sea change for one of venture capital's most data-driven firms, and a Big Tech acknowledgement that human judgement shouldn't always be automated away.
Top Apple procurement exec to exit after crude TikTok video
Apple VP Tony Blevins is leaving the company amid internal uproar over a TikTok video in which the procurement executive made an off-color remark about women. Why it matters: Blevins, one of Apple's top supply chain executives, has been a famously tough negotiator at the tech company. Driving the news:...
Google Stadia’s shutdown sends blindsided developers scrambling
Developers working on games for Google’s Stadia service, heard the streaming platform was shutting down when the news broke yesterday, according to public accounts and sources speaking to Axios. Why it matters: Google’s abrupt move has sent developers scrambling, and raised numerous questions about the fate of Stadia’s games...
Amazon launches a Kindle you can write on
Amazon used its fall hardware launch on Wednesday to introduce Kindle Scribe, a large-screen e-reader that can also be written on using a stylus. Why it matters: This is the most significant update to Amazon's Kindle line in years, expanding its use beyond reading books. Details: The Kindle Scribe will...
Google is shutting down its Stadia gaming service
Google is shutting down its ambitious game-streaming service in January 2023, the company announced today. Why it matters: What was once an intimidating entry of a tech giant to shake up the gaming industry has turned into yet another example of a project Google started then quickly killed. Details: Google...
The powerful people texting Elon Musk before he offered to buy Twitter
A new court filing shows that Elon Musk's phone buzzed with text messages from a number celebrities, media personalities, and business leaders in the lead-up to his bid to buy Twitter. Why it matters: The text messages, revealed in a court filing Thursday, offer a rare glimpse into the private...
5 tips from "Smart Brevity": Short, not shallow
The greatest free gift you can give others — and yourself — is time. Why it matters: An easy, universally applicable way to deliver this gift is to just stop. Just stop sending hazy notes. Just stop hiding soggy thinking in a vomit of words. Just stop writing and talking for yourself.
16 Screenshots Of People Who Borrowed Someone's Login Info, Then Got Way Too Comfortable On Their Account
Be careful who you lend passwords to.
