msn.com
The Animal Foundation in desperate need of pet fosters
The Animal Foundations says they are in desperate need of the community to help foster pets. The shelter posted on social media on Monday saying,. The number of pets in shelters across the country has increased dramatically this summer creating an extreme crisis in the animal welfare community. In September alone, our staff has felt the pressure that comes with taking in over 2,000 animals that have arrived at our doorstep, all needing shelter and care. 150 of those animals have come in over the last two days.
msn.com
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch
One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
Four Puppies Found on the Side of the Road in a Zipped Suitcase Saved by 'Good Samaritans'
People stopped to check out the suitcase containing the puppies after noticing the luggage moving on the side of a road in North Carolina North Carolina residents helped four puppies get the care they deserve after finding the small dogs in a dangerous situation on the side of a road. In a post shared on Facebook over the weekend, Guilford County Animal Services said the four young canines were discovered in a suitcase that was fully zipped up "except for a small part." "Good Samaritans," noticed the bag moving around on the side...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away
This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
Dog thrown from lorry at 50mph finds new home and happiness
An underweight and frightened dog which was thrown from a lorry has found a new home and is now “always wagging her tail”.Vets from the RSPCA said that they were “amazed” that Freya, who has been renamed Bella by her new family, was not seriously injured after she was thrown out of a vehicle travelling at 50mph in Yalding, Kent, on January 28.Inspector Kirsten Ormerod said: “Freya was incredibly lucky to survive after being hurled from the moving vehicle at such a high speed and vets were incredibly concerned that she may have suffered internal bleeding so performed surgery immediately.”The...
BBC
Sir Tony Robinson calls on people to adopt rescue dogs
Sir Tony Robinson has encouraged people to adopt dogs rather than buy them, as people give up their pets amid the cost of living crisis. The actor and his wife became patrons of RSPCA Derby after adopting their dog Holly Berry from the charity in 2020. The centre is currently...
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
catster.com
Buddy the Cat’s Rescue Inspires the World
Many people would look at Buddy the cat’s traumatic attack, his remarkable rescue and recovery story and say he found his human angel and that his destiny was meant to be. The poor, black kitty’s ordeal started last March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, when two dogs, nudged on by their juvenile walkers, were caught on camera brutally attacking and mauling Buddy, a stray neighborhood cat. Authorities brought the cat to the Pennsylvania SPCA in Philadelphia, and then he was taken to BluePearl Pet Hospital for emergency care.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
BBC
Cornwall 60kg rescue dog Basher found new home
A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) has been found a home after years of struggling to find an owner. RSPCA Cornwall said the "fondest of farewells to our big boy Basher" as he set off for his new home. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020, but...
Coyote Mistaken for German Shepherd Puppy in Rhode Island Released Back Into the Wild
Earlier this year, a Massachusetts family was traveling along a busy road when they spotted a heartbreaking scene. An adorable German shepherd puppy was “wandering and distressed” near the road. Unwilling to allow the poor puppy to suffer alone, the family scooped him up and took him home.
ohmymag.co.uk
Three heartbroken ‘oldies but goldies’ dogs are looking for a loving home together
These three bonded senior pups are looking for a ‘retirement home’ where they don’t have to separate from each other. Their hearts were broken when their loving owner passed away. Good Life Dog Rescue’s volunteers issued an urgent plea in a bid to rehome these ‘old ladies’ without breaking their hearts once again.
National Cat Day 2022: When is it and how can you celebrate?
National Cat Day is once again almost upon us, so if you live to celebrate our feline friends and want to help ensure every cat on the planet has a safe and warm forever home to call their own, then this is one holiday you're going to want to get involved with.
Man Aims To Reunite Lost Dogs With Their Parents
A dog running away – even if just for a short while – can be one of the most difficult things for a dog parent to go through. Earlier this year, one even lived alone on an island for a month. But one Baltimore man has a plan...
ohmymag.co.uk
This anxious blind dog finally found a loving stress-free home
A six-year-old blind border collie named Jacko was struggling in a kennel for more than a year, and still, no special human stepped up to offer him a forever home. But the wait was well worth it when Sue saw Jacko on TikTok and knew immediately that it was a pup who'd help her get through a rough patch and that she needed him as much as he needed her.
powerofpositivity.com
Rescued Greyhounds Visit Elderly in Nursing Homes
Greyhound Rescue, an Australian nonprofit organization, collaborated with HammondCare to provide companionship for the elderly in nursing homes. Through the innovative Hounds Helping Humans program, the nonprofit brings rescue dogs to residential elderly care homes. Residents get to pet and play with the therapy dogs who visit. Dog handlers say...
